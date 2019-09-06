Log in
LEOCH INTERNATIONAL TECHNOLOGY LTD

(0842)
Leoch International Technology : Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-Registered Shareholders

09/06/2019

Leoch International Technology Limited

理士國際技術有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

（於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司）

(Stock Code 股份代號: 842)

NOTI FIC ATION LETTER 通知信函

6 September 2019

Dear Non-registered shareholders (Note),

Leoch International Technology Limited (the "Company")

  • Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report ("Current Corporate Communications")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communications are available on the Company's website at www.leoch.comand the HKEXnews' website at www.hkexnews.hk, or the arranged printed form(s) of Current Corporate Communications is enclosed (if applicable). You may access the Current Corporate Communications by clicking ''Investor Relations'' on the home page of our website, then selecting the documents under ''News Releases'' through Adobe® Reader® or browsing through the HKEXnews' website.

If you want to receive a printed version of the Current Corporate Communications, please complete the Request Form on the reverse side and return it to the Company c/o Tricor Investor Services Limited by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (no need to affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp). The address of Tricor Investor Services Limited is Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.leoch.comor the HKEXnews' website at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2980 1333 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays or send an email to leoch-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Leoch International Technology Limited

Mr. DONG Li

Chairman

Note: This letter is addressed to Non-registered shareholders ("Non-registered shareholder" means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Com munications). If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse side.

各位非登記股東 (附註)

理士國際技術有限公司（「本公司」）

  • 2019年中期報告（「本次公司通訊文件」）之發佈通知

本公司的本次公司通訊文件中、英文版本已上載於本公司網站(www.leoch.com)及香港交易所披露易網站(www.hkexnews.hk)，歡迎瀏覽。請在本公司網站 主頁按「投資者關係」一項，選擇「最新發布」並使用Adobe® Reader® 開啟查閱或在香港交易所披露易網站瀏覽有關文件。

如閣下欲收取本次公司通訊文件之印刷本，請填妥在本函背面的申請表格，並使用隨附之郵寄標籤寄回本公司經卓佳證券登記有限公司(如在香港投寄，毋 須貼上郵票；否則，請貼上適當的郵票)。卓佳證券登記有限公司地址為香港皇后大道東183號合和中心22樓。申請表格亦可於本公司網站(www.leoch.com)

香港交易所披露易網站(www.hkexnews.hk)內下載。

如對本函內容有任何疑問，請致電本公司電話熱線 (852) 2980 1333，辦公時間為星期一至五（公眾假期除外）上午9時正至下午6時正或電郵至leoch-

ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com

代表

理士國際技術有限公司

主席

董李先生

謹啟

201996

附註：此函件乃向本公司之非登記股東(「非登記股東」指股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司, 透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司發出通知, 希望收到公司通訊文 件)發出。如果 閣下已經出售或轉讓所持有之本公司股份, 則無需理會本函件及所附申請表格。

Non-registered shareholder's information (English Name and Address)

非登記股東資料（英文姓名及地址）

Request Form

申請表格

To: Leoch International Technology Limited (the ''Company'')

致： 理士國際技術有限公司（「本公司」）

(Stock Code: 842)

（股份代號：842

c/o Tricor Investor Services Limited

經卓佳證劵登記有限公司

Level 22, Hopewell Centre,

香港皇后大道東183

183 Queen's Road East,

合和中心22

Hong Kong

I/We would like to receive the Corporate Communications* of the Company ("Corporate Communications") in the manner as indicated below

本人我們希望以下列方式收取 貴公司之公司通訊文件*（「公司通訊文件」）：公司通訊文件之另一語言印刷本：

(Please mark ONLY ONE (X) of the following boxes)

(請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號)

I/We would like to receive a printed copy in English now.

本人我們現在希望收取一份英文印刷本

I/We would like to receive a printed copy in Chinese now.

本人我們現在希望收取一份中文印刷本

I/We would like to receive both the printed English and Chinese copies now.

本人我們現在希望收取英文和中文各一份印刷本

Signature(s)

Contact telephone number

簽名

聯絡電話號碼

Notes 附註：

  1. Please complete all your details clearly.
    請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。
  2. This letter is addressed to Non-registered shareholders ("Non-registered shareholders" mean such persons or companies whose shares are held in The Central Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communications).
    此函件乃向本公司之非登記持有人(「非登記持有人」指股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司, 透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司發出通知, 希望收 到公司通訊文件)發出。
  3. Any form with more than one box marked (X), with no box marked (X), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
    如在本表格作出超過一項選擇、或未有作出選擇、或未有簽署、或在其他方面填寫不正確，則本表格將會作廢。

4.

The above instruction will apply to the Corporate Communications to be sent to you until you notify to the Company c/o Tricor Investor Service s Limited

to the contrary or unless you have at anytime ceased to have holdings in the Company.

上述指示適用於發送予 閣下之所有公司通訊文件, 直至 閣下通知本公司經卓佳證券登記有限公司另外之安排或任何時候停止持有本公司的股份。

5. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any other instruction given on this Request Form.

  • 為免存疑，任何在本表格上的額外手寫指示，本公司將不予處理。

  • Corporate Communications include but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

公司通訊文件包括但不限於: (a)董事會報告﹑年度財務報表連同核數師報告及如適用, 財務摘要報告; (b) 中期報告及如適用, 中期摘要報告; (c) 會議通告; (d) 上市文件; (e) 通函

  • (f) 代表委任表格。

閣下寄回此申請表格時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on the envelope

卓佳證券登記有限公司

to return the Request Form to us.

Tricor Investor Services Limited

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37

香 港 Hong Kong

LITH-30042014-1(0)

Disclaimer

Leoch International Technology Limited published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 09:46:07 UTC
