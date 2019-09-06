Leoch International Technology : Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-Registered Shareholders

Leoch International Technology Limited

理士國際技術有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

（於開曼群島註冊成立的有限公司）

(Stock Code 股份代號: 842)

NOTI FIC ATION LETTER 通知信函

6 September 2019

Dear Non-registered shareholders (Note),

Leoch International Technology Limited (the "Company")

Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report ("Current Corporate Communications")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communications are available on the Company's website at www.leoch.comand the HKEXnews' website at www.hkexnews.hk, or the arranged printed form(s) of Current Corporate Communications is enclosed (if applicable). You may access the Current Corporate Communications by clicking ''Investor Relations'' on the home page of our website, then selecting the documents under ''News Releases'' through Adobe® Reader® or browsing through the HKEXnews' website.

If you want to receive a printed version of the Current Corporate Communications, please complete the Request Form on the reverse side and return it to the Company c/o Tricor Investor Services Limited by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (no need to affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp). The address of Tricor Investor Services Limited is Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.leoch.comor the HKEXnews' website at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2980 1333 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays or send an email to leoch-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Leoch International Technology Limited

Mr. DONG Li

Chairman

Note: This letter is addressed to Non-registered shareholders ("Non-registered shareholder" means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Com munications). If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse side.

各位非登記股東 (附註)：

理士國際技術有限公司（「本公司」）

2019 年中期報告（「本次公司通訊文件」）之發佈通知

本公司的本次公司通訊文件中、英文版本已上載於本公司網站(www.leoch.com)及香港交易所披露易網站(www.hkexnews.hk)，歡迎瀏覽。請在本公司網站 主頁按「投資者關係」一項，選擇「最新發布」並使用Adobe® Reader® 開啟查閱或在香港交易所披露易網站瀏覽有關文件。

如閣下欲收取本次公司通訊文件之印刷本，請填妥在本函背面的申請表格，並使用隨附之郵寄標籤寄回本公司經卓佳證券登記有限公司(如在香港投寄，毋 須貼上郵票；否則，請貼上適當的郵票)。卓佳證券登記有限公司地址為香港皇后大道東183號合和中心22樓。申請表格亦可於本公司網站(www.leoch.com)或

香港交易所披露易網站(www.hkexnews.hk)內下載。

如對本函內容有任何疑問，請致電本公司電話熱線 (852) 2980 1333，辦公時間為星期一至五（公眾假期除外）上午9時正至下午6時正或電郵至leoch-

ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com。

代表

理士國際技術有限公司

主席

董李先生

謹啟

2019年9月6日

附註：此函件乃向本公司之非登記股東(「非登記股東」指股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司, 透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司發出通知, 希望收到公司通訊文 件)發出。如果 閣下已經出售或轉讓所持有之本公司股份, 則無需理會本函件及所附申請表格。