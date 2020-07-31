Log in
CSE Bulletin: Name Change - Leocor Ventures Inc. (LECR)

07/31/2020 | 07:35am EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 30 Juillet/July 2020) - Leocor Ventures Inc. has announced a name change to Leocor Gold Inc.

The shares will begin trading under the new name on August 5, 2020.

The symbol will remain the same.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com

_________________________________

Leocor Ventures Inc. a annoncé un changement nom pour Leocor Gold Inc.

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau nom le 5 aout 2020.

Le symbole restera le même

Les documents de divulgation sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com

Effective Date/Date effective:

Le 5 aout/August 2020

Symbol/symbole :

LECR

NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP:

52637G106

NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN:

CA52637G1063

Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN:

52637F108/CA52637F1080

 

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Si vous avez des questions ou si vous avez besoin d'informations supplémentaires, veuillez contacter
le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com


© Newsfilecorp 2020
