Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Leonardo    LDO   IT0003856405

LEONARDO

(LDO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Leonardo : EuroDASS consortium launches concept for future Typhoon defensive aids sub-system

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/21/2019 | 07:16am EDT

London 21 October 2019 12:02

  • EuroDASS, which comprises Leonardo, Elettronica, Indra and Hensoldt, has launched Praetorian Evolution, its concept of the future Defensive Aids Sub System (DASS) for the Eurofighter Typhoon
  • Praetorian Evolution will ensure that Typhoon keeps pace with rapidly-developing air and surface threats, such as networked, layered, Integrated Air Defence Systems (IADS)
  • Providing new capabilities that go beyond protection, such as combat ISR, will keep the Eurofighter Typhoon at the heart of the future fleet mix, alongside 5th generation and future platforms

The EuroDASS consortium (Leonardo, Elettronica, Indra and Hensoldt), which provides the Praetorian Defensive Aids Sub System (DASS) for the Eurofighter Typhoon, has launched its concept for the future of DASS, called 'Praetorian Evolution'. The launch took place at the EuroDASS Future Capability user conference, which was attended by senior military and industry figures from the UK, Italy, Germany and Spain.

The existing Praetorian DASS equips the Typhoon with protection from threats including Infra-Red (IR or heat-seeking) and radar-guided missiles. Integrated sensors and jamming equipment also provide situational awareness and a digital stealth capability, achieved through advanced electronic deception techniques. The system has protected crews for over 20 years, including on peace-keeping operations in Libya and Syria. However, the Typhoon's traditional position of air dominance could face threats in the future from the the rapidly evolving nature of air and surface threats such as Integrated Air Defence Systems (IADS). Praetorian Evolution is the proposed roadmap to ensure the Typhoon retains its world-class level of protection for decades to come.

Praetorian Evolution will also look beyond the traditional protective role of DASS. In the future battlespace, the role of Typhoon will evolve and its DASS will need to do more to keep the fighter at the heart of the future fleet mix, alongside 5th generation and future platforms. Praetorian Evolution will propose a number of advanced new capabilities including multi-platform Electronic Warfare and combat ISR functions such as high-precision targeting and advanced combat ID.

As Praetorian evolves to meet these future requirements, the EuroDASS partners recognise that value-for-money must be at the heart of this fundamental upgrade. Praetorian Evolution's all-digital architecture will ensure ease of future upgrades, while life cycle costs will be optimised. This will also be an opportunity to take advantage of the latest hardware advances to increase the reliability and reduced integrated logistics support requirements.

The launch follows the announcement earlier this year of the 'Praetorian Long Term Evolution (LTE)' study, which will feed into the Praetorian Evolution roadmap by delivering options for long-term technical solutions and enablers which will sustain the growth path of the platform in the future.

Disclaimer

Leonardo S.p.A. published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 11:15:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LEONARDO
07:16aLEONARDO : EuroDASS consortium launches concept for future Typhoon defensive aid..
PU
10/17LEONARDO : France's Thales issues 2019 sales warning on space, defence woes
RE
10/15CROSSWORD CYBERSECURITY : Agreement Signed with Global Aerospace Defence and Sec..
AQ
10/14LEONARDO : promotes its helicopters and defence electronics at Seoul ADEX 2019
PU
10/09LEONARDO : Contract valued at over 150 million euros with Guardia di Finanza for..
PU
10/07LEONARDO : filing of documentation
PU
10/04LEONARDO : launched the second group of the ELITE Leonardo Lounge
PU
10/04LEONARDO : and Olmedo join forces for the development of the first medical aid o..
PU
09/27LEONARDO : approved the merger by incorporation of Sistemi Dinamici into Leonard..
PU
09/26LEONARDO : launches the Innovation Award 2019 with Innovathon, the new ideas mar..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 12 956 M
EBIT 2019 1 184 M
Net income 2019 602 M
Debt 2019 2 711 M
Yield 2019 1,50%
P/E ratio 2019 9,37x
P/E ratio 2020 8,26x
EV / Sales2019 0,66x
EV / Sales2020 0,60x
Capitalization 5 889 M
Chart LEONARDO
Duration : Period :
Leonardo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEONARDO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 12,84  €
Last Close Price 10,25  €
Spread / Highest target 51,3%
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alessandro Profumo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Giovanni de Gennaro Chairman
Alessandra Genco Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Luciano Marcocci Chief Technology Officer
Paolo Cantarella Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEONARDO33.43%6 560
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION28.47%116 786
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION42.25%105 187
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION42.76%59 155
RAYTHEON30.26%55 628
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION10.95%50 263
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group