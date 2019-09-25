Leonardo : First Leonardo AW109 Trekker VIP for Europe debuts at the Monaco Yacht Show

Monte Carlo 25 September 2019 13:01

The first VIP AW109 Trekker for the European market is destined for the United Kingdom where Leonardo has a fleet of almost 100 VIP helicopters

Leonardo has a global fleet of over 830 VIP helicopters performing private, charter, scheduled, corporate transport, air-taxi, tourism and VVIP transport

With skids and high levels of customization, the AW109 Trekker is slated to increase Leonardo's impressive VIP market share (44% in twin engines)

The first Leonardo AW109 VIP Trekker helicopter for a European customer debuts today at the Monaco Yacht Show - Leonardo stand QA13 / Quai Antoine 1er. The Monaco Yacht Show (25 to 28 September) is one of the most important international luxury yacht showcases. After the show, the VIP Trekker will fly to the United Kingdom for delivery thanks to Sloane Helicopters, Leonardo's distributor for over twenty years in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The privately-owned aircraft will be operated by Apollo Air Services, available for VIP charter market.

The AW109 Trekker is the newest model within Leonardo's light twin-engine helicopter range. The Trekker joins a fleet of Leonardo VIP helicopters that lead the UK and Irish market: almost 100 aircraft with nearly 90% represented by the AW109 series (Power, Grand and GrandNew). This market is second only to Brazil where about 130 Leonardo VIP helicopters fly amongst 400 San Paolo helipads.

The helicopter maker and the distinguished Italian Style of its VIP helicopter design are embraced around the world, boasting a 44% global share in the twin-engine VIP helicopter market. The Company's fleet of 2,300 civil helicopters are used for law enforcement, offshore transport, utilities, search and rescue and VIP / corporate transport. More than 830 aircraft carry out a range pf passenger transport missions including private, charter, scheduled flights, corporate, air-taxi, tourism, VVIP.

Leonardo's VIP helicopter models all share a strong commitment to high performance, versatility, safety, reliability, support and training services, design and a high level of customization. The Company features the largest range of executive, corporate and government transport helicopters including the AW119Kx single engine 1.8 tonne, the AW109 series, the AW169, AW139, AW189 and the three-engine 16 tonne.

With the AW109 Trekker Leonardo is destined to increase its notable market share, thanks to features that combine the qualities of the AW109 Grand-long recognized by operators-including its spacious cabin, state-of-the-art Genesys Aerosystems avionics and skids, particularly suitable for landing on yachts. The combination is unmatched in terms of cost/effectiveness, technology and performance.

Sloane Helicopters will be maintaining two AW109 Trekkers in UK. Building on the qualities that have made the AW109 series the benchmark helicopters in its category, Sloane will be performing demonstration flights with the new Leonardo light twin inviting operators to learn more about its unique characteristics.

NOTE TO EDITORS ON THE AW109 TREKKER VIP

The AW109 Trekker combines excellent performance, the latest technology and high safety standards to provide customers an ideal combination of comfort and capabilities. The finest materials and the highest levels of craftsmanship give the helicopter a unique style and ensure passengers a pleasant journey.

The AW109 Trekker is equipped with a latest generation Genesys Aerosystems glass cockpit that can be configured according to customer needs: one or two pilots, VFR or IFR.

The large and bright cabin can be configured in a variety of layouts and boasts an effective soundproofing system to offer passengers an extremely pleasant flight. Large sliding doors on both sides ensure easy entry and exit, while the luggage compartment offers high load capacity.

It can carry 6/7 passengers and has a maximum take-off weight of 3.175 kg. Over 60 AW109 Trekkers have already been sold to customers around the world to date for multiple missions such as VIP transport, offshore, utilities, EMS / SAR, law enforcement.