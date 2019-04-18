Leonardo : Italy's National Fire Corps receives first two AW139 helicopters, the backbone of the Country's rescue and emergency response services

Rome 18 April 2019 15:28

The helicopters will carry out search and medical rescue, firefighting and disaster relief with enhanced operational effectiveness from all national bases. The first AW139 of the National Fire Corps is now entering service.

Replacing the AB412 fleet in the next few years, the AW139 has also been chosen by the Italian Air Force, Guardia di Finanza, State Police, Coast Guard and many EMS operators

The new helicopters feature latest generation avionics and sensors and firefighting and rescue equipment for operations in all conditions

Rome, 18 April, 2019 – With the delivery of the first two AW139 intermediate twin engine helicopters, Leonardo and the Italian National Fire Corps (Vigili del Fuoco, part of the Ministry of the Interior) announced a major step forward in strengthening their collaboration delivering advanced, more effective emergency response services in Italy. The event, celebrated during an official ceremony held at Leonardo’s Vergiate facility today in the presence of Government representatives and local authorities. The introduction of the AW139 marks a major enhancement of airborne multirole capabilities with the world’s most modern helicopter for maritime and mountain Search and Rescue (SAR), medical rescue, firefighting and disaster relief duties.

Over 816,000 rescues and sorties are performed every year countering fires across Europe, including many in Italy , and the AW139s, planned to progressively replace the Italian National Fire Corps AB412s which have been in service for decades, will guarantee optimimal coverage and an even more rapid responsiveness across the country. The Italian National Fire Corps will receive a third AW139 this year under the €45 million contract signed in 2018. The contract also includes integrated logistic support and training for pilots and technicians, and encompasses an option for 12 additional helicopters. The first two helicopters will be based in Rome Ciampino for National Fire Corpos personnel training.