Leonardo : Organizational announcement

Financials (€) Sales 2018 11 894 M EBIT 2018 862 M Net income 2018 277 M Debt 2018 2 478 M Yield 2018 1,31% P/E ratio 2018 20,50 P/E ratio 2019 12,37 EV / Sales 2018 0,73x EV / Sales 2019 0,69x Capitalization 6 195 M Chart LEONARDO Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends LEONARDO Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 15 Average target price 11,9 € Spread / Average Target 11% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Alessandro Profumo Chief Executive Officer & Director Giovanni de Gennaro Chairman Alessandra Genco Chief Financial Officer & Vice President Luciano Marcocci Chief Technology Officer Paolo Cantarella Lead Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) LEONARDO 8.87% 7 250 UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 11.37% 111 781 LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION 6.80% 97 834 GENERAL DYNAMICS 0.59% 60 287 RAYTHEON 9.26% 58 530 NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION 2.50% 54 746