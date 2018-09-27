Log in
Leonardo : Organizational announcement

09/27/2018 | 10:37pm CEST

Leonardo S.p.a., following the Board of Directors meeting held today, announces that:

  • From 1 October 2018, Giancarlo Schisano will assume the role of Head of Aerostructures Division, taking over from Alessio Facondo, who will remain in the company until 31 December 2018.
  • From October 29th 2018, responsibility for the organisational unit 'Institutional Relations Italy' will be entrusted to Paolo Messa, reporting to the Chairman, in coordination with the Chief Executive Officer, in order to ensure consistency with company requirements.

The Board of Directors resolved that:

  • As of today, a new 'Cyber Security' division has been established, located in Genoa. The division reports directly to the CEO. It comprises the 'Cyber Security & ICT Solutions' and 'Homeland Security & Critical Infrastructures' lines of business of the current Security and Information Systems (S&IS) division. Responsibility for the new division will be assumed ad interim by Norman Bone, until a new manager is appointed.

Rome 27/09/2018 22:22

Disclaimer

Leonardo S.p.A. published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 20:36:03 UTC
