Leonardo Signs MOU with Aireon to integrate space-based Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) data into its suite of automation products

Leonardo will integrate data from AireonSMinto its'LeadInSky'Air Traffic Management (ATM) solution, facilitating the deployment of space-based ADS-B data

Rome, Italy-September 10, 2018-Leonardohas announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) withAireon LLC,developer of the world's firstspace-based air traffic surveillance system. The MOU will allow Leonardo, which provides advanced Air Traffic Management (ATM) solutions for Air Navigation Service Providers (ANSPs), to integrate space-based Automatic Dependent Broadcast (ADS-B) data into its'LeadInSky'ATM system.

LeadInSky is Leonardo's latest-generation Air Traffic Management (ATM) automation platform. It offers safer and more secure air traffic control via multi-level redundancies and disaster-recovery capabilities. This delivers a high level of data-processing availability and maintains consistency through the multiple levels of redundancy. LeadInSky is also designed to offer a 'seamless control capability', merging datafrom a variety of sources to deliver a complete picture of air traffic, from the airport gates to when aircraft are en-route to their destinations. By integrating space-based ADS-B data into the LeadInSky ATM platform, Leonardo will allow ANSPs to dynamically optimize flight routes and improve airspace management using the only global, real-time dataset of aircraft movements that covers ADS-B equipped aircraft.

"This agreement with Aireon will furtherenhance LeadInSky's positionas a leading automation platformfor ANSPs," said Davide Cioppi, Senior Vice President,Traffic Control Systems, Security and Information Systems division atLeonardo. "Space-based ADS-B data will be integrated seamlessly into LeadInSky ATM system and provide end-users with an unprecedented dataset that can be used to enhance safety and optimize operations throughout the ANSP. Leonardo is ready to support the introduction to space-based ADS-B data: with a global, real-time data set, this will change the aviation industry as we know it."

"We are pleased to be working with Leonardo on the integration of ADS-B data into LeadInSky," saidCyriel Kronenburg, Vice President of Aviation Services, Aireon. "This MOU was created with our futureANSP customers in mind. The seamless integration of space-based ADS-B data into ATM automation platforms is pivotal for the deployment and use of space-based ADS-B worldwide. Leonardo will enable the Aireon data to flow into their platform as just another source of data, making training and deploymentthat much easier."

The Aireon service will be operational by the end of 2018, shortly after the completion of the Iridium NEXT satellite constellation. In total, the constellation will consist of 66 operational low-Earth-orbit satellites providing global coverage with an additional nine orbiting spares and six ground spares.

About Leonardo

Leonardo is among the top ten global players in Aerospace, Defence and Security and Italy's mainindustrial company. Organised into seven business divisions (Helicopters; Aircraft; Aero-structures; Airborne & Space Systems; Land & Naval Defence Electronics; Defence Systems; Security & Information Systems), Leonardo operates in the most competitive international markets by leveraging its areas of technology and product leadership. Listed on the Milan Stock Exchange (LDO), in 2017 Leonardo recorded consolidated restated revenues of 11.7 billion Euros and has a significant industrial presence in Italy, the UK, the U.S. and Poland.

For more information, please visithttp://www.leonardocompany.com/

About Aireon LLC

Aireon is deploying a space-based air traffic surveillance system for Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) equipped aircraft throughout the entire globe. Aireon will harness next-generation aviation surveillance technologies that are currently ground-based and, for the first time ever, extend their reach globally to significantly improve efficiency, enhance safety, reduce emissions and provide cost savings benefits to all stakeholders. Real-time ADS-B surveillance will cover oceanic, polar and remote regions, as well as augment existing ground-based systems that are limited to terrestrial airspace. In partnership with leading Air Navigation Service Providers (ANSPs) from around the world, like NAV CANADA, ENAV, NATS, the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) and Naviair, as well as Iridium Communications, Aireon will have an operational, global, space-based air traffic surveillance system in 2018.

For more information, please visitwww.aireon.com

PRESS CONTACTS:

Leonardo Aireon Silvia Del Prete Jessie Hillenbrand +39 3356568689 +1 (703) 287-7452 silvia.delprete@leonardocompany.com Jessie.Hillenbrand@Aireon.com

###

2