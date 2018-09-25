Leonardo : alongside the city of Genoa for the administration of the emergency

A Leonardo mobile operations unit was delivered to the Municipality of Genoa for improved operations coordination in critical areas

Leonardo renews its commitment to the city of Genoa to help manage the emergency by providing its technological expertise for the monitoring and surveillance of critical areas.

In order to ensure efficient monitoring of the road network modification following the collapse of the Morandi Bridge, Leonardo delivered its mobile operations unit to the Municipality of Genoa. The unit will provide improved effectiveness for coordinators, allowing them to better assess what actions should be put in place to efficiently keep traffic moving through the new road system.

Leonardo has also provided the municipality with new cameras in critical traffic points of the new traffic routes. The cameras will assist coordinators of real-time problems and send targeted patrol assistance to affected areas. Traffic video will also be sent to the Automated Operating Center where Leonardo systems can further monitor traffic.

Finally, Leonardo will provide displaced residents with 100 warm take-away meals a day, seven days a week, for both lunch and dinner. The food will be distributed in the three critical areas located near the 'red zone.'

