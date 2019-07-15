Leonardo : and Northrop Grumman to update ENAV equipment to manage Italian airspace

Rome 15 July 2019 17:45

Leonardo, through its subsidiary Vitrociset, replaces for ENAV ground-to-air communications equipment for airports and the supporting en-route infrastructure



Park Air Systems Limited, a Northrop Grumman subsidiary, is the project technological partner



The modernisation will incorporate the requirement to move to Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP)



Leonardo, through its subsidiary Vitrociset, has been awarded a radio replacement contract by ENAV, the Italian air navigation services provider. The agreement is a 5-year contract to replace ground-to-air communications equipment for airports and the supporting en-route infrastructure. Vitrociset has chosen the products of Northrop Grumman Corporation's (NYSE: NOC) U.K.-based air traffic communications subsidiary, Park Air Systems Limited.

The provision will update existing products to meet the 8.33 kHz channel spacing using the market leading Park Air T6 radio and other products from the Sapphire portfolio. The modernisation will incorporate the requirement to move to Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP). Equipment comprising of T6 radios, antennas and remote control monitoring systems alongside customer acceptance testing and product training will all be provided by Park Air.

Vitrociset and Park Air will be responsible for the in territory services and ongoing maintenance support. The contract was awarded thanks to the hard work and partnership of both Vitrociset and Park Air with feedback highlighting the technical expertise and provision for through-life support.



