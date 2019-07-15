Log in
Leonardo : and Northrop Grumman to update ENAV equipment to manage Italian airspace

07/15/2019 | 12:45pm EDT

Rome 15 July 2019 17:45

  • Leonardo, through its subsidiary Vitrociset, replaces for ENAV ground-to-air communications equipment for airports and the supporting en-route infrastructure
  • Park Air Systems Limited, a Northrop Grumman subsidiary, is the project technological partner
  • The modernisation will incorporate the requirement to move to Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP)


Leonardo, through its subsidiary Vitrociset, has been awarded a radio replacement contract by ENAV, the Italian air navigation services provider. The agreement is a 5-year contract to replace ground-to-air communications equipment for airports and the supporting en-route infrastructure. Vitrociset has chosen the products of Northrop Grumman Corporation's (NYSE: NOC) U.K.-based air traffic communications subsidiary, Park Air Systems Limited.

The provision will update existing products to meet the 8.33 kHz channel spacing using the market leading Park Air T6 radio and other products from the Sapphire portfolio. The modernisation will incorporate the requirement to move to Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP). Equipment comprising of T6 radios, antennas and remote control monitoring systems alongside customer acceptance testing and product training will all be provided by Park Air.

Vitrociset and Park Air will be responsible for the in territory services and ongoing maintenance support. The contract was awarded thanks to the hard work and partnership of both Vitrociset and Park Air with feedback highlighting the technical expertise and provision for through-life support.


Vitrociset, a Leonardo company, provides support, training and logistic activities in the Defence, Space and Transport markets, through the integration of the state of the art technologies in ICT, in design of systems and in simulation. Vitrociset has a key role in smart logistics in these sectors through in-depth knowledge and strong expertise in key technologies and systems.


Northrop Grumman is a leading global security company providing innovative systems, products and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, C4ISR, space, strike, and logistics and modernization to customers worldwide. Please visit news.northropgrumman.com and follow us on Twitter, @NGCNews, for more information.

Disclaimer

Leonardo S.p.A. published this content on 15 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2019 16:44:09 UTC
