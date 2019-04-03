Leonardo : awarded new contracts totaling worth 200 million USD

• Leonardo, through Leonardo DRS, has been awarded two contracts continuing its leadership of offering advanced technological solutions

Leonardo, through Leonardo DRS, has been awarded two contracts worth about USD 200 million, continuing its legacy of supporting the U.S. military.

In the first contract, Leonardo DRS received an award for its first production delivery order for the next-generation of U.S. Army mission command computing systems called the Mounted Family of Computer Systems (MFoCS) II. This modular, scalable system supports the Army's current modernization strategy for ground combat vehicles, combat service support vehicles, and command posts. The initial delivery order, worth USD 132 million, was placed with the Leonardo DRS Land Electronics business unit by the Defense Information Technology Contracting Office of the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA).

In a second contract, Leonardo DRS has been awarded a USD 67 million U.S. Army contract to provide vehicle-based infrared sensors for surveillance and fire control systems for a variety of ground combat vehicles. Under the contract, the Leonardo DRS Electro-Optical & Infrared Systems business unit is providing Horizontal Technology Integration Second Generation-Forward Looking Infrared (SG-FLIR) kits, a key infrared sensor supporting fire control and surveillance on a range of critical U.S. Army ground combat vehicles, including M1A1 Abrams tanks and Bradley Fighting Vehicles.

Leonardo DRS, based in the U.S., is focused on the supply of products, services and integrated support to the Armed Forces as well as to intelligence agencies and defense companies worldwide.