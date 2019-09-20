Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Leonardo    LDO   IT0003856405

LEONARDO

(LDO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Leonardo : delivers its 1,000th AW139 helicopter – a sales champion to the world market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2019 | 08:17am EDT

Rome 20 September 2019 13:51

  • Alessandro Profumo: 'Today we celebrate the global affirmation of an asset of our entire country'
  • The thousandth aircraft was assigned to Italy's Guardia di Finanza
  • The most successful global helicopter programme in the last 15 years, the AW139 is now setting a production record for the Italian aviation industry
  • With 280 operators in 70 different countries to date, the AW139 saves lives every day, helps people in difficulty and guarantees safety in every corner of the world


Leonardo delivered today its 1,000th AW139 helicopter. The event represents a historic achievement: the AW139 is the most important helicopter programme in the last 15 years at an international level, and it is also able to set a production record in the Italian aviation industry's outlook. The 1,000th machine of this model was delivered to Italy's Guardia di Finanza during an official celebration which was held at Leonardo's plant in Vergiate (Varese - Italy), in the presence of institutional representatives, customers, partners and suppliers, as well as the company's top management and employees.

The AW139's first flight dates back to the beginning of 2001. The helicopter boasts orders of over 1,100 units from more than 280 customers in over 70 countries on all continents. The aircraft has shown extraordinary levels of reliability and operational capabilities with almost 2.5 million flight hours recorded since the first delivery took place at the beginning of 2004. Data of use testify the extreme versatility of the AW139 which satisfies any market need: more than 30% for public utility tasks such as search and rescue and air ambulance, law enforcement, firefighting, disaster relief; over 30% for offshore transport; around 20% for military tasks; the rest account for VIP, institutional and corporate transport missions.

Leonardo's CEO, Alessandro Profumo, said: 'What we celebrate today is much more than the success of a product or of a company. It is the global affirmation of an asset of our entire country. Thanks to the commitment, knowledge and professional skills present at Leonardo and to our products, like the AW139, our host of technologies and history of flight innovation - these all form important pillars of our industrial capabilities. The AW139 is a striking example of the role that Leonardo plays and intends to continue to have in the world. All our values are reflected in the AW139: continuous innovation, internationalisation, proximity to the market and to the customer, and the enhancement of human resources'.

Leonardo Helicopters' Managing Director, Gian Piero Cutillo, added: 'With the AW139 the company has been able to create an extraordinary programme with international roots and with its global success this has allowed us to reach the top of the industry's world helicopter market. Without the self-denial, the preparation and the passion of workers from different generations and nationalities who believed in and worked on its development, and who still follow it in its operational path by constantly confronting the market and customers, all this would not have been possible.'

The AW139 fleet has a global presence: around 30% in Europe, almost as much in Asia and Australasia, 15% in the American continent, followed by the Middle East. The international success of the AW139 is so important that to meet market demands the helicopter is produced on different assembly lines both in Italy, in the Vergiate plant, and in the United States in Philadelphia.

The AW139, along with Leonardo's other new generation models, has played a significant role in the evolution of the market. These aircraft have contributed to the company taking a 40% share of the world's civil sector in terms of value in 2018.

The AW139 has grown significantly in just a few years, adapting to the changing needs of customers. The maximum take-off weight increased from 6.4 to 7 tons. Almost 1,000 mission kits and equipment have been certified. With advanced protection systems against icing, the AW139 can fly in all weather conditions. This model is also the only one in the world capable of continuing to fly for over 60 minutes without oil in the transmission, twice as much as the 30 minutes set by the certification authorities. Despite the experience and maturity achieved in 15 years of operational activity, the AW139 remains a young and modern programme, destined to play a leading role into the future.

The AW139 represents a turning point in the rotary-wing sector through the introductory concept of the Leonardo 'helicopter family'. The AW139 is, in fact, the forefather of a helicopter family comprising of the smaller and lighter AW169 and the larger and heavier AW189. Models, the only case in the world, that share the same design philosophy, the same high performance, the same flight characteristics and the same certification standards, as well as the same approach to maintenance and training. A concept that allows operators with large diversified fleets, with models ranging from 4 to 9 tons of weight, to create significant synergies in crew training, flight operations, maintenance and logistics support.

Disclaimer

Leonardo S.p.A. published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 12:16:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LEONARDO
08:17aLEONARDO : delivers its 1,000th AW139 helicopter – a sales champion to the..
PU
09/19EUROPEAN PRESS ROUNDUP : German Labor Minister Plans Tax Advantage for Employees..
DJ
09/16LEONARDO : industry leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices
PU
09/12LEONARDO : announces sales of over 600 man-portable laser designators to NATO an..
PU
09/11LEONARDO : UK Ministry of Defence orders Leonardo/Thales protection system for R..
PU
09/11LEONARDO : Royal Air Force selects Leonardo for counter-drone research programme
PU
09/11UK and Italian Industry Companies to Partner on Air-Combat Systems
DJ
09/11LEONARDO : UK and Italian industry to partner on Tempest
PU
09/10LEONARDO : highlights its technology at the world's leading defence and security..
PU
09/10LEONARDO : Airbus and Telespazio join forces to sell military telecommunications..
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 12 966 M
EBIT 2019 1 197 M
Net income 2019 605 M
Debt 2019 2 707 M
Yield 2019 1,37%
P/E ratio 2019 10,4x
P/E ratio 2020 9,04x
EV / Sales2019 0,71x
EV / Sales2020 0,64x
Capitalization 6 438 M
Chart LEONARDO
Duration : Period :
Leonardo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEONARDO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 12,86  €
Last Close Price 11,20  €
Spread / Highest target 38,4%
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alessandro Profumo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Giovanni de Gennaro Chairman
Alessandra Genco Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Luciano Marcocci Chief Technology Officer
Paolo Cantarella Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEONARDO45.87%7 115
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION29.16%117 372
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION50.26%111 104
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION54.11%63 547
RAYTHEON29.98%55 520
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION21.05%54 211
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group