MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Leonardo

LEONARDO

(LDO)
Leonardo : extends its training services capabilities to rotorcraft unmanned aerial systems

03/25/2020 | 07:08am EDT

Rome 25 March 2020 11:30

  • Authorized Training Organization Certificate obtained in Italy for light and very light drones for the Helicopter Training Academy
  • Leonardo is the world's first rotorcraft OEM meeting operators' demand for helicopter/remotely-piloted asset integrated training capabilities
  • Comprehensive training and mission planning package development launched for the AWHERO RUAS.

Leonardo is extending its training services capabilities to include rotorcraft unmanned aerial systems (UAS) to provide 360° training solutions to its growing customer base for maximised mission effectiveness and safety. The Company has recently obtained an Authorized Training Organization Certificate for UAS released by ENAC (Italian National Civil Aviation Authority). With this certification Leonardo is now able to supply training services for light and very light category remotely piloted systems (up to 25 kg) through its Helicopter Training Academy headquartered in Sesto Calende (Northern Italy).

This certification heavily adds to the overall quality level and versatility of training services provided by Leonardo, making the Company the world's first rotorcraft OEM with this capability - it is expected to be recognised by EASA in 2021. This latest service addition allows Leonardo to respond to the evolving market demands by those helicopter operators who are increasingly using small UAS for their missions, including those carrying out disaster relief and emergency response tasks.

Furthermore, Leonardo is also developing a comprehensive training package for the AWHERO 200 kg class RUAS. The AWHERO was also involved in the successful maritime surveillance capability demonstration performed in the framework of the European OCEAN 2020 initiative in the Mediterranean Sea at the end of 2019. The training syllabus will exploit solutions and methodologies available for piloted helicopters leveraging the long-established and rapidly growing training capabilities of the Company offered to operators worldwide through Training Academies and Centres in terms of technologies and simulation. Among the available services, a mission planning system tool based on the Leonardo SkyFlight system will allow customers to include one more operational service for the AWHERO.

Disclaimer

Leonardo S.p.A. published this content on 25 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2020 11:07:03 UTC
