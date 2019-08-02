Leonardo: filing of documentation

Rome 02 August 2019 16:30

According to applicable law and regulations, you are hereby notified that the Half-Year Financial Report at 30 June 2019, complete with the Independent Auditors Report on the condensed Half-Year Financial Statements, is available to the public at the Company's head office, at Borsa Italiana S.p.A., on the Company's website (www.leonardocompany.com, Investors section) as well as on the website of the authorized storage mechanism eMarket Storage (www.emarketstorage.com).