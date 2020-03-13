Leonardo: filing of documentation

Rome 13 March 2020 20:55

According to applicable law and regulations, you are hereby notified that the Annual Financial Report as at 31 December 2019 (including the Draft Annual Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements, the Management Report and the written declarations pursuant to art. 154-bis, paragraph 5, of Legislative Decree No. 58/98) complete with the Reports of the Independent Auditors and the Board of Statutory Auditors and the Consolidated non financial statement, complete with the Report of the Independent Auditors, are available at the Company's head office in Rome, Piazza Monte Grappa 4, at Borsa Italiana S.p.A., on the Company's website www.leonardocompany.com ( respectively at Investors and Sustainability Sections ) as well as on the website of the authorized storage mechanism 'eMarketStorage' (www.emarketstorage.com).

Furthermore, documentation required by art. 2429, paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Italian Civil Code as well as, pursuant to art. 15 of Consob 'Market Regulations', the accounting status of the relevant foreign subsidiaries not based in the European Union, prepared for the purpose of the Consolidated Results, will be available at the Company's headquarters and however within the terms and with the modalities set out by the pro tempore current regulations.

