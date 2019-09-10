Leonardo : highlights its technology at the world's leading defence and security exhibition DSEI, opened today in London

London 10 September 2019 16:56

Leonardo's latest generation medium-lift AW149 helicopter takes centre stage at DSEI 2019

Leonardo will display a host of its integrated airborne solutions

Leonardo's wide range of technologies will be displayed at the stands of our many industry partners

Leonardo will once again have a major presence at DSEI, which takes place at the ExCel Centre in London from 10 to 13 September 2019 (Stand n. S5-110), displaying a wealth of its technologies and innovations to the UK and international delegates.

The Leonardo stand highlights our leading-edge technologies and products across the land, sea, air and cyber domains. These will all be centred around a full scale AW149, representing the company's latest/future generation tactical troop helicopter and Leonardo's ability to provide a full spectrum of capabilities end-to-end, from sensors to support. It will have an illustrative sensor suite which comprises the Osprey radar, SAGE ESM (electronic support measures) and a MAIR missile warner.

In the Air Zone alongside its Team Tempest industry partners, Leonardo is continuing to support and show its commitment to the UK Government and its programme to develop a Next Generation Combat Air System capable of operating in the 2040-plus environment. Leonardo is developing the Sensor and Communications Systems technology for Tempest under the Future Combat Air System Technology Initiative (FCAS TI). Also within the air domain and present at the exhibition is the AW101 Multi-Role Helicopter on the Rotary Wing Static Display.

The Company is showcasing a wide range of products from its portfolio spanning cyber, electronics and manned/unmanned aircraft, highlighting the company's innovative technological solutions which have been successfully exported around the world.

In the electronics domain, the Company is showcasing its latest products in the land, maritime and airborne domains, aimed at boosting mission performance while ensuring maximum crew and platform survivability. Highlights include the first appearances of a number of new land and maritime products at the show including a new version of its Guardian counter-IED system and a new low-maintenance thermal imaging camera. The Land Zone will host Leonardo's Vehicle Mission System technologies.

A range of naval products is also on display including the Sentinel integrated communication system for naval vessels and now available for submarines, and the Kronos Grand Naval AESA radar. On the dock, on-board the Type 23 HMS Kent Leonardo will have its AW159 (Wildcat) maritime helicopter and its AWHERO RWUAS stationed.

Away from the Leonardo stand, another major collaboration is UK Dragonfire, a consortium led by MBDA, with Leonardo, Qinetiq and a number of other companies who have come together to develop a naval Laser Directed Energy Weapon (LDEW) capability demonstrator for the UK MoD. The Dragonfire model is present at the Royal Navy area.

Leonardo is presenting a range of comprehensive support services that enable successful operations for military and civil end-users. The Company's globe- spanning network of service offerings includes the International Flight Training School in partnership with the Italian Air Force and training including for helicopter operations, maintenance and electronic warfare.

Leonardo will host a press conference on Day 2 of DSEI (11th September) at 14:45 in the DSEI Media Centre. Leonardo will have a wide range of announcements throughout the course of the week.

Throughout DSEI 2019 Leonardo experts will all also be contributing to the themes within theDSEI Seminar Programme.

