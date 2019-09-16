Log in
Leonardo: industry leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

09/16/2019 | 03:32am EDT

Rome 16 September 2019 08:11

  • Leonardo named as sustainability global leader in the Aerospace & Defence industry
  • Leonardo included in the indices for the 10th consecutive year


Leonardo has become Aerospace & Defence leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), confirming its inclusion in the indices for the 10th consecutive year. The DJSI are among the most prestigious sustainability-focused equity indices including companies with the best environmental, social and governance performance worldwide. This achievement confirms that sustainability is at the core of the Industrial Plan and it is fully integrated into Leonardo's business strategy and corporate processes.

'We are proud to be recognized as leader in our industry in the DJSI, a prestigious result that encourages us to continue to accelerate in this direction, to ensure the sustainable growth of the company in the long term, an essential objective of our Industrial Plan' - Alessandro Profumo, CEO of Leonardo, commented.

'The activities of a great company like Leonardo - underlines Leonardo's Chairman, Giovanni De Gennaro - are based, today more than ever, on the sustainable management in every area of the business, and this is a significant recognition of the important work undertaken by our people every day'.

Leonardo has improved its performance, reaching the top spot among 5 Aerospace & Defence companies admitted to the DJSI in 2019. Leonardo is one of 13 Italian-based companies included in the indices.

The annual assessment that determines admission to the indices, launched in 1999, is carried out through a rigorous evaluation, based on around 100 questions, undertaken by the specialist Swiss asset manager RobecoSAM.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

For more information:

• Visit the Sustainability section

• Download Sustainability and Innovation Report

Disclaimer

Leonardo S.p.A. published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 07:31:04 UTC
