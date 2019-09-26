Log in
Leonardo : launches the Innovation Award 2019 with Innovathon, the new ideas marathon for university students

09/26/2019 | 06:28am EDT

Rome 26 September 2019 11:28

  • A new format proposed to students: a business game on security issues

Leonardo has opened applications for the Leonardo Innovation Award, one of the most eagerly-awaited appointments of the year not only for the Company's employees but also for university students who are keen to explore new frontiers in research and technology. Now in its 15th edition, the Innovation Award is dedicated to more than 46,000 Leonardo employees and has been open to students since 2015. Young people will be able to get involved through Innovathon, a 48-hour hackathon challenge, which for Leonardo represents one of the most suitable methods to stimulate new ideas. The competition is anOpen Innovation tool designed to launch new technological challenges and it will also draw on external contributions. Leonardo already invests about 12% of its annual revenues into Research & Development, and aims to promote and implement creative solutions for application into its products and services.

During the two days, participants will get involved in the challenge in the spirit of technology, innovation and skills. The ideas marathon launched by Leonardo, one of the top ten world players in the Aerospace, Defence and Security sector, is a challenge by which students will be asked to realise an innovative project - drawing on their technical knowledge, training creativity, spirit of adaptation, problem-solving skills and teamwork skills. Over 48 hours, participants will discuss with professionals, industry experts and mentors, and will be called upon to develop solutions for managing activities in emergency situations, devising support tools for rescuers and designing the working prototype for monitoring areas in critical conditions. Thanks to Innovathon, students will gain an understanding of Leonardo and its engagement with young people in spreading scientific citizenship, in line with the goals of the UN 2030 Agenda, and through the company raising awareness on certain issues like people's safety.

University students and graduates since January 2018 in STEM (Science, Technologies, Engineering, and Mathematics) disciplines can take part in the competition, registering individually or in teams of up to four people. The challenge will take place on Saturday 16th and Sunday 17th November at the Talent Garden in Rome. The deadline for submitting applications is 31st October.

The award ceremony will be held in Genoa in November, where Leonardo's top management and institutional representatives will be present. The first three winning teams will receive cash prizes. On the same day, the winners of the internal competition will also be awarded. Over the years, the internal competition has involved over 30,000 Leonardo employees and generated 10,000 innovative projects and patent proposals.

To register for the competition visit: www.leonardocompany.com/innovation/innovation-award

Disclaimer

Leonardo S.p.A. published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 10:27:03 UTC
