Leonardo : reports 10.8% rise in 9-mth revenues, confirms guidance

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian defence group Leonardo reported a 10.8% rise in its nine-month revenue to 9.1 billion euros (£7.8 billion), pushed by its helicopter division and its Electronics & Security business.

Earnings before interest, tax and amortization, or core profit, grew 8.5% percent to 686 million euros.

New orders in the third quarter were down compared to the same period last year, when the state-controlled group had benefited from a sizable helicopter contract with Qatar.

Leonardo confirmed its 2019 guidance, which sees core profit in the range of 1.175-1.225 billion euros.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini)