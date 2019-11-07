Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Leonardo    LDO   IT0003856405

LEONARDO

(LDO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Leonardo : reports 10.8% rise in 9-mth revenues, confirms guidance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 12:11pm EST
A hostess walks past a Leonardo's helicopters logo at the headquarters in Vergiate

Italian defence group Leonardo reported a 10.8% rise in its nine-month revenue to 9.1 billion euros (£7.8 billion), pushed by its helicopter division and its Electronics & Security business.

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian defence group Leonardo reported a 10.8% rise in its nine-month revenue to 9.1 billion euros (£7.8 billion), pushed by its helicopter division and its Electronics & Security business.

Earnings before interest, tax and amortization, or core profit, grew 8.5% percent to 686 million euros.

New orders in the third quarter were down compared to the same period last year, when the state-controlled group had benefited from a sizable helicopter contract with Qatar.

Leonardo confirmed its 2019 guidance, which sees core profit in the range of 1.175-1.225 billion euros.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LEONARDO
12:11pLEONARDO : reports 10.8% rise in 9-mth revenues, confirms guidance
RE
11/06LEONARDO : Intermountain Healthcare adds another AW109 GrandNew for EMS operatio..
PU
10/31LEONARDO : fourth edition of the “Compliance Council” dedicated to &..
PU
10/29LEONARDO : Bangladesh orders Leonardo's high-tech air surveillance radar
PU
10/25LEONARDO : exhibits its defence and security solutions at Bahrain's BIDEC expo
PU
10/22LEONARDO : Civil helicopter market presence grows in South Africa with new Distr..
PU
10/21LEONARDO : EuroDASS consortium launches concept for future Typhoon defensive aid..
PU
10/17LEONARDO : France's Thales issues 2019 sales warning on space, defence woes
RE
10/15CROSSWORD CYBERSECURITY : Agreement Signed with Global Aerospace Defence and Sec..
AQ
10/14LEONARDO : promotes its helicopters and defence electronics at Seoul ADEX 2019
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 12 970 M
EBIT 2019 1 180 M
Net income 2019 620 M
Debt 2019 2 710 M
Yield 2019 1,38%
P/E ratio 2019 10,0x
P/E ratio 2020 8,95x
EV / Sales2019 0,70x
EV / Sales2020 0,64x
Capitalization 6 384 M
Chart LEONARDO
Duration : Period :
Leonardo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEONARDO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 12,81  €
Last Close Price 11,11  €
Spread / Highest target 39,6%
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alessandro Profumo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Giovanni de Gennaro Chairman
Alessandra Genco Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Luciano Marcocci Chief Technology Officer
Paolo Cantarella Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEONARDO42.35%7 068
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION39.28%126 612
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION42.69%107 128
RAYTHEON40.42%59 965
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION40.47%57 979
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION14.05%52 405
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group