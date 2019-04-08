Log in
Leonardo

LEONARDO

(LDO)
Shareholders' Meeting: filing of documentation

04/08/2019 | 03:13pm EDT
With reference to the Shareholders' Meeting of Leonardo, convened in Ordinary session on 9 and 16 May 2019 (in first and second call respectively) and in Extraordinary session on 9, 15 and 16 May 2019 (in first, second and third call respectively), Leonardo hereby informs that is available to the public at the Company's headquarters in Rome, Piazza Monte Grappa 4, at Borsa Italiana S.p.A., on the Company's website and on the website of the authorised storage mechanism eMarket STORAGE the following documentation:
  • Explanatory Reports of the Board of Directors on all the items on the agenda of the Meeting;
  • Remuneration Report drafted pursuant to Article 123-ter of Legislative Decree No. 58/98 and Article 84-quater of Consob 'Issuers Regulation' No. 11971/99.

Please note that, pursuant to Article 84-bis, paragraph 5 of 'Issuers Regulation', the Table prepared in accordance with Schedule 7 of Annex 3A of the aforesaid Regulation, containing updated data concerning the implementation status of Long Term Incentive Plan approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on 15 May 2018, is provided in the Annex to the Remuneration Report.

Disclaimer

Leonardo S.p.A. published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 19:12:09 UTC
