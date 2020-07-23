Leonardo S p A : M-346 Fighter Attack embarks on maiden flight equipped with Grifo radar

Rome 23 July 2020 10:49

On the 13th July, the M-346 Fighter Attack successfully completed its maiden flight, equipped with an optimised variant of Leonardo's Grifo radar

Already ordered by an international customer, the M-346FA is a highly cost effective solution for a wide range of operational roles

The first M-346FA will be delivered in 2021

On the 13th July, the operational version of the M-346 Fighter Attack, equipped with an optimised variant of Leonardo's Grifo radar, successfully completed its maiden flight. The M-346FA is the new light attack variant from the Company's M-346 Light Fighter Family of Aircraft (LFFA). It offers multirole capabilities with a single platform, cost-effectively delivering both training and combat roles.

Lucio Valerio Cioffi, Managing Director of Leonardo Aircraft, said: 'I am extremely pleased with the work we have done to achieve this important milestone and the pace at which we have reached it. With this latest achievement, the most advanced training aircraft available on the market will soon be joined by the more versatile M-346 Fighter Attack. The M-346FA offers all of the advanced training capabilities of the core M-346 while also integrating latest generation sensors and equipment, allowing it to operate as an effective light attack aircraft. We will now continue development as we prepare to deliver the first aircraft to its international launch customer in 2021.'

The aircraft's primary sensor is Leonardo's mechanically-scanning, multi-mode Grifo-M-346 radar, a specially-optimised variant developed by Leonardo for the M-346FA. The Grifo-M-346 is a reliable, high performance solution delivering great accuracy. The M-346FA is also protected by a complete Defensive Aids Sub-System (DASS), while its high-end, network-centric communications suite which incorporates a Secure Communications system and Tactical Data Link ensures interoperability. The platform can also employ LINK-16 in order to interoperate with NATO forces.

The M-346FA can employ an extensive range of air-to-air and air-to-ground weaponry (including IR guided, radar and/or laser/GPS) and can be fitted with a gun pod, reconnaissance sensors and target designation pods and electronic warfare, all integrated with a Helmet Mounted Display (HMD) system for both pilots.

In the training domain, the M-346FA benefits from all the advanced features of the M-346 trainer, including the ability to integrate into live-virtual-constructive (LVC) environments. This involves linking the real training aircraft in the sky with simulators on the ground and incorporating virtual friendly and opposing forces, allowing trainee pilots to challenge a wide range of tactical scenarios.

The trainer version of the M-346 is currently in service with the air forces of Italy, Singapore, Israel and Poland.

