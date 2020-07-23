Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Leonardo S.p.A.    LDO   IT0003856405

LEONARDO S.P.A.

(LDO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Leonardo S p A : M-346 Fighter Attack embarks on maiden flight equipped with Grifo radar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/23/2020 | 05:11am EDT

Rome 23 July 2020 10:49

  • On the 13th July, the M-346 Fighter Attack successfully completed its maiden flight, equipped with an optimised variant of Leonardo's Grifo radar
  • Already ordered by an international customer, the M-346FA is a highly cost effective solution for a wide range of operational roles
  • The first M-346FA will be delivered in 2021

On the 13th July, the operational version of the M-346 Fighter Attack, equipped with an optimised variant of Leonardo's Grifo radar, successfully completed its maiden flight. The M-346FA is the new light attack variant from the Company's M-346 Light Fighter Family of Aircraft (LFFA). It offers multirole capabilities with a single platform, cost-effectively delivering both training and combat roles.

Lucio Valerio Cioffi, Managing Director of Leonardo Aircraft, said: 'I am extremely pleased with the work we have done to achieve this important milestone and the pace at which we have reached it. With this latest achievement, the most advanced training aircraft available on the market will soon be joined by the more versatile M-346 Fighter Attack. The M-346FA offers all of the advanced training capabilities of the core M-346 while also integrating latest generation sensors and equipment, allowing it to operate as an effective light attack aircraft. We will now continue development as we prepare to deliver the first aircraft to its international launch customer in 2021.'

The aircraft's primary sensor is Leonardo's mechanically-scanning, multi-mode Grifo-M-346 radar, a specially-optimised variant developed by Leonardo for the M-346FA. The Grifo-M-346 is a reliable, high performance solution delivering great accuracy. The M-346FA is also protected by a complete Defensive Aids Sub-System (DASS), while its high-end, network-centric communications suite which incorporates a Secure Communications system and Tactical Data Link ensures interoperability. The platform can also employ LINK-16 in order to interoperate with NATO forces.

The M-346FA can employ an extensive range of air-to-air and air-to-ground weaponry (including IR guided, radar and/or laser/GPS) and can be fitted with a gun pod, reconnaissance sensors and target designation pods and electronic warfare, all integrated with a Helmet Mounted Display (HMD) system for both pilots.

In the training domain, the M-346FA benefits from all the advanced features of the M-346 trainer, including the ability to integrate into live-virtual-constructive (LVC) environments. This involves linking the real training aircraft in the sky with simulators on the ground and incorporating virtual friendly and opposing forces, allowing trainee pilots to challenge a wide range of tactical scenarios.

The trainer version of the M-346 is currently in service with the air forces of Italy, Singapore, Israel and Poland.

Disclaimer

Leonardo S.p.A. published this content on 23 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 09:10:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on LEONARDO S.P.A.
05:11aLEONARDO S P A : M-346 Fighter Attack embarks on maiden flight equipped with Gri..
PU
07/20LEONARDO S P A : signs an agreement with Coursera for the continuous training of..
PU
07/20Aerospace leaders say collaboration, government support help mitigate pandemi..
RE
07/17LEONARDO S P A : AW139's capabilities further enhanced with new avionics softwar..
PU
07/17LEONARDO S P A : Crescono le capacità operative dell'elicottero AW139 con import..
PU
07/14LEONARDO : Atos will be its technological partner in the development of the Geno..
PU
07/14LEONARDO : filing of documentation
PU
07/10LEONARDO S P A : delivers its first AW169 basic training helicopter to the Itali..
PU
07/07LEONARDO : US EMS Operator contracts for first IFR-certified AW119 in the civil ..
PU
07/03LEONARDO S P A : first Virtual Exhibition focuses on Naval capabilities for Midd..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 12 714 M 14 734 M 14 734 M
Net income 2020 385 M 446 M 446 M
Net Debt 2020 3 071 M 3 560 M 3 560 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,49x
Yield 2020 2,03%
Capitalization 3 578 M 4 147 M 4 146 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 49 180
Free-Float 69,3%
Chart LEONARDO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Leonardo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEONARDO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 9,15 €
Last Close Price 6,22 €
Spread / Highest target 125%
Spread / Average Target 47,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alessandro Profumo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luciano Carta Chairman
Alessandra Genco Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Roberto Cingolani Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Dario Frigerio Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEONARDO S.P.A.-40.46%4 147
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION1.21%110 162
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-27.96%95 978
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-8.13%52 678
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-14.07%43 369
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-12.40%37 419
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group