Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Leonardo S.p.A.    LDO   IT0003856405

LEONARDO S.P.A.

(LDO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Leonardo S p A : and CrowdStrike collaborate to strengthen organizations' security posture

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/29/2020 | 11:16am EDT

Rome 29 July 2020 16:55

  • Leonardo partners with CrowdStrike to provide organizations with an incident response portfolio that tackles cyberattacks rapidly and effectively
  • Partnership offers best-of-breed next-generation endpoint protection, threat intelligence, and response services


Leonardo, a global high-technology company, today announced a partnership with cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike®, a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection. The collaboration will make the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform available to Leonardo customers and offer a combined solution portfolio that provides all stages of threat response, including identification, protection, detection, response and remediation.

As businesses throughout the globe have transitioned employees to remote work and moved more of their operations outside corporate offices, security gaps in corporate networks have been exposed. As such, adversaries around the world have quickly taken advantage of the chaos. The cloud-native CrowdStrike Falcon platform is a transformative solution that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and unifies next-generation antivirus (NGAV), IT hygiene, endpoint detection and response (EDR), cyber threat intelligence and proactive threat hunting via a single, intelligent agent to stop breaches in today's complex threat environment. As such, the security challenges associated with today's workforce are best solved by a platform-centric, cloud-native approach, such as CrowdStrike Falcon.

Combined with the expertise of Leonardo's cybersecurity operation centres and its network of security professionals, CrowdStrike Falcon will be available for use by public-sector and private national organisations, which operate both critical and strategic services. Together, the partners will strengthen organisations' security posture to effectively detect, prevent and remediate attacks.
'CrowdStrike's holistic approach to cyber threats fits perfectly with Leonardo's, managing protection across the entire threat lifecycle and multiple cyber threat landscapes. We are excited to work alongside CrowdStrike and are looking forward to expanding and enhancing our cybersecurity capabilities through this collaboration,' said Aldo Sebastiani, senior vice president cybersecurity & digital competence centre at Leonardo. 'In our experience, an effective defence against cyber threats starts with creating the environment and conditions under which it's possible to detect and respond to an attack. Readiness is one of our key values, driven by our experience in defending our own networks and bolstered by a trusted relationship with the security community. From today, in partnership with CrowdStrike, Leonardo will be able to offer even more value to its customers and stakeholders in the war against cyberattacks.'

Leonardo is a global security leader and works with national and supranational organisations to keep critical infrastructure safe from cyber threats. It is the cybersecurity partner of NATO, protecting alliance networks around the world, and works with businesses, governments and national security agencies in countries including Italy and the UK.

'We are proud to partner with an industry leader like Leonardo to provide world-class protection against a threat environment that continues to grow in complexity,' said Amanda Adams, senior director, Europe alliances, CrowdStrike. 'As cyber adversaries continue to advance their techniques to evade security controls, speed and agility are of the utmost importance in empowering organisations to quickly spot and stop breaches. Through this partnership, CrowdStrike and Leonardo are providing customers with comprehensive visibility and real-time threat detection for fast investigation and response of malicious activity at scale, enabling them to stop adversaries in their tracks.'

Disclaimer

Leonardo S.p.A. published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2020 15:15:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur LEONARDO S.P.A.
11:16aLEONARDO S P A : and CrowdStrike collaborate to strengthen organizations' securi..
PU
09:29aCROWDSTRIKE : Italy's Leonardo signs cybersecurity partnership with Crowdstrike
RE
07/23LEONARDO S P A : M-346 Fighter Attack embarks on maiden flight equipped with Gri..
PU
07/20LEONARDO S P A : signs an agreement with Coursera for the continuous training of..
PU
07/20Aerospace leaders say collaboration, government support help mitigate pandemi..
RE
07/17LEONARDO S P A : AW139's capabilities further enhanced with new avionics softwar..
PU
07/17LEONARDO S P A : Crescono le capacità operative dell'elicottero AW139 con import..
PU
07/14LEONARDO : Atos will be its technological partner in the development of the Geno..
PU
07/14LEONARDO : filing of documentation
PU
07/10LEONARDO S P A : delivers its first AW169 basic training helicopter to the Itali..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 12 713 M 14 966 M 14 966 M
Net income 2020 377 M 443 M 443 M
Net Debt 2020 3 071 M 3 616 M 3 616 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,21x
Yield 2020 2,15%
Capitalization 3 388 M 3 970 M 3 988 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,51x
EV / Sales 2021 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 49 180
Free-Float 69,3%
Chart LEONARDO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Leonardo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEONARDO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 9,15 €
Last Close Price 5,89 €
Spread / Highest target 138%
Spread / Average Target 55,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alessandro Profumo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luciano Carta Chairman
Alessandra Genco Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Roberto Cingolani Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Dario Frigerio Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEONARDO S.P.A.-43.62%3 970
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-1.87%108 088
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-30.84%92 011
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-9.04%52 156
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-15.75%42 522
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-13.38%37 000
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group