LEONARDO S.P.A.

(LDO)
Leonardo lowers 2020 profit outlook, sees revenue almost stable

07/30/2020 | 05:47pm EDT

MILAN, July 30 (Reuters) - Italian defence group Leonardo SpA on Thursday lowered its profit outlook for the year but said it sees revenue almost stable with 2019 as it expects military and governmental business to offset coronavirus-related weakness in civil demand.

The Rome-based group issued new full-year guidance which gave a gloomier picture compared with expectations it released in early March which lacked the potential impact of the coronavirus crisis.

It said, however, that revenue would come in at 13.2 billion-14 billion euros, not far from 13.8 billion-euro level in 2019.

New orders are seen in the 12.5 billion-13.5 billion euros range, down from a March's guidance of around 14 billion euros.

Full-year profit, cash flow and debt would be more impacted than sales as a lower level of activity at some of its divisions, slower deliveries and weakness of ATR and space joint-ventures would take their toll on the entire group.

Turboprop maker ATR, which Leonardo co-owns with France-based Airbus, has said it will cut its workforce by around 200 employees this year.

"ATR delivered only one aircraft in the first half and we expect it will continue to be affected by weak demand," Chief Financial Officer Alessandra Genco said.

Leonardo's earnings before interest, tax and amortization (EBITA) are now expected between 900 million and 950 million euros, compared with a March guidance of 1.325 billion-1.357 billion euros.

"Our order backlog of 36 billion euros is mainly governmental and military," Leonardo's CEO, Alessandro Profumo, said during a conference call on first-half results.

Between January and June the group reported a 1.4% fall in revenue, but suffered a 40% drop of its core profit (EBITA), which came in at 292 million euros.

All the divisions, excluding Leonardo's U.S. unit, DRS, reported falling EBITA, with space and ATR joint ventures particularly weak.

The aerostructures division also bore the brunt of a fall in demand for airplane parts coming from Boeing Co and Airbus.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini in Milan Editing by Matthew Lewis)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 1.87% 63.34 Real-time Quote.-52.35%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -2.45% 161.95 Delayed Quote.-47.56%
LEONARDO S.P.A. -2.26% 5.704 Delayed Quote.-44.15%
Financials
Sales 2020 12 713 M 15 061 M 15 061 M
Net income 2020 377 M 446 M 446 M
Net Debt 2020 3 071 M 3 639 M 3 639 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,92x
Yield 2020 2,22%
Capitalization 3 280 M 3 863 M 3 886 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,50x
EV / Sales 2021 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 49 180
Free-Float 69,3%
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 9,15 €
Last Close Price 5,70 €
Spread / Highest target 145%
Spread / Average Target 60,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alessandro Profumo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luciano Carta Chairman
Alessandra Genco Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Roberto Cingolani Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Dario Frigerio Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEONARDO S.P.A.-44.15%3 949
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-0.70%108 267
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-32.75%89 597
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-9.04%52 555
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-15.26%42 771
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-12.57%37 346
