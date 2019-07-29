LEONI : Germany's Leoni explores sale or listing of its wire and cables business

Log in
07/29/2019 | 09:55am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Workers of Leoni industries assemble electric parts for vehicles to be exported to Brazil in San Lorenzo

(This July 10 story corrects second paragraph to say Leoni explores sale or listing of its wire and cables business)

MUNICH (Reuters) - Germany's Leoni is exploring a sale or flotation of its wire and cables division as part of a broader review of the company's group structure, Chief Executive Aldo Kamper told Reuters.

Leoni said it will explore a listing or partial sale of its wire and cable solutions (WCS) business, which supplies the healthcare, factory automation, transportation and automotive markets, separating it from its wiring systems division (WSD).

"We need the proceeds to invest into our wiring systems division. With this step we give ourselves new funding opportunities," Kamper said on Wednesday.

Leoni wants to broaden the product range in its wiring systems division to capture a greater share of business from the auto industry, particularly in energy and data management, the company said.

The Cable and wiring system specialist also wants to offer engineering, design and simulation services.

Leoni brought in Kamper as its chief executive in September 2018, after cutting its 2018 targets. In March this year Kamper abandoned the company's 2019 profit targets, announced job cuts and said the company's finance chief would quit.

Reuters reported in December that Indian car wiring maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd was in talks with Leoni over a possible merger, citing people close to the matter.

(Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Thomas Seythal and Louise Heavens)
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 5 025 M
EBIT 2019 -165 M
Net income 2019 -190 M
Debt 2019 1 024 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -2,23x
P/E ratio 2020 8,05x
EV / Sales2019 0,29x
EV / Sales2020 0,28x
Capitalization 425 M
Chart LEONI AG
Duration : Period :
LEONI AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEONI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 13,17  €
Last Close Price 13,02  €
Spread / Highest target 61,4%
Spread / Average Target 1,17%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Aldo Kamper President & Chief Executive Officer
Klaus Probst Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karl Gadesmann Chief Financial Officer
Franz Spieß First Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karl-Heinz Lach Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEONI AG-57.41%473
PRYSMIAN15.89%5 718
EVE ENERGY CO LTD--.--%4 317
INFORE ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY GRP CO LTD--.--%3 067
BEIJING SHOUGANG CO., LTD.--.--%2 622
ELSWEDY ELECTRIC-27.49%1 722
