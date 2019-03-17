LEONI : Karl Gadesmann resigns as Leoni's Chief Financial Officer

Nuremberg - Karl Gadesmann announced today that, in agreement with the Company, he has resigned his mandate as Leoni AG's Chief Financial Officer, which runs until 31 December 2019 with immediate effect.

The Supervisory Board and Board of Directors thank Karl Gadesmann for his work. 'Karl Gadesmann significantly strengthened and developed key holding company functions, structures and processes at Leoni. During a critical phase, Karl Gadesmann furthermore temporarily took on the role of spokesman for the Board of Directors from February to September 2018. We wish him all the best for the future,' said Klaus Probst, Chairman of Leoni AG's Supervisory Board.

Karl Gadesmann has been the Chief Financial Officer of Leoni AG since 1 October 2016 and was additionally responsible for the Corporate Information Management, Corporate Information Security, Corporate Internal Audit, Corporate Risk & Insurance and Corporate Taxes departments. The search for a replacement will be started immediately. In the short term, his responsibilities will be taken over by the CEO Aldo Kamper on an interim basis.