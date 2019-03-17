Log in
LEONI AG

LEONI AG

(LEO)
LEONI : Karl Gadesmann resigns as Leoni's Chief Financial Officer

0
03/17/2019

Nuremberg - Karl Gadesmann announced today that, in agreement with the Company, he has resigned his mandate as Leoni AG's Chief Financial Officer, which runs until 31 December 2019 with immediate effect.

The Supervisory Board and Board of Directors thank Karl Gadesmann for his work. 'Karl Gadesmann significantly strengthened and developed key holding company functions, structures and processes at Leoni. During a critical phase, Karl Gadesmann furthermore temporarily took on the role of spokesman for the Board of Directors from February to September 2018. We wish him all the best for the future,' said Klaus Probst, Chairman of Leoni AG's Supervisory Board.

Karl Gadesmann has been the Chief Financial Officer of Leoni AG since 1 October 2016 and was additionally responsible for the Corporate Information Management, Corporate Information Security, Corporate Internal Audit, Corporate Risk & Insurance and Corporate Taxes departments. The search for a replacement will be started immediately. In the short term, his responsibilities will be taken over by the CEO Aldo Kamper on an interim basis.

Disclaimer

Leoni AG published this content on 17 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2019 18:18:02 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 5 085 M
EBIT 2018 158 M
Net income 2018 98,6 M
Debt 2018 662 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 6,84
P/E ratio 2019 9,20
EV / Sales 2018 0,27x
EV / Sales 2019 0,28x
Capitalization 722 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 25,1 €
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Aldo Kamper President & Chief Executive Officer
Klaus Probst Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karl Gadesmann Chief Financial Officer
Franz Spieß First Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karl-Heinz Lach Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEONI AG-27.05%817
PRYSMIAN-2.19%5 010
INFORE ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY GRP CO LTD--.--%3 251
EVE ENERGY CO LTD--.--%3 118
EL SEWEDY ELECTRIC CO--.--%2 136
LS CORP.--.--%1 622
