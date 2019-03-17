|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Leoni AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Leoni AG: Chief Financial Officer Karl Gadesmann resigns his mandate as member of Leoni AG's Board of Directors
17-March-2019 / 18:48 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Chief Financial Officer Karl Gadesmann resigns his mandate as member of Leoni AG's Board of Directors
Nuremberg, 17 March 2019 - Leoni AG of Nuremberg (ISIN DE 0005408884 / WKN 540888) announces that Karl Gadesmann today resigned his mandate as a member of the Board of Directors with responsibility for Finance in agreement with the Company and effective immediately.
CEO Aldo Kamper will take over his responsibilities until a new appointment is made.
Contact person responsible for the announcement
Sven Schmidt
Corporate Public & Media Relations
Phone +49 (0)911-2023-467
Fax +49 (0)911-2023-231
E-mail presse@leoni.com
17-March-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Leoni AG
|
|Marienstraße 7
|
|90402 Nuremberg
|
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)911 20 23-234
|Fax:
|+49 (0)911 20 23-382
|E-mail:
|veroeffentlichung@leoni.com
|Internet:
|www.leoni.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005408884
|WKN:
|540888
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange; Madrid
|
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
788285 17-March-2019 CET/CEST