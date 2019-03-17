DGAP-Ad-hoc: Leoni AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Leoni AG: Chief Financial Officer Karl Gadesmann resigns his mandate as member of Leoni AG's Board of Directors



Chief Financial Officer Karl Gadesmann resigns his mandate as member of Leoni AG's Board of Directors Nuremberg, 17 March 2019 - Leoni AG of Nuremberg (ISIN DE 0005408884 / WKN 540888) announces that Karl Gadesmann today resigned his mandate as a member of the Board of Directors with responsibility for Finance in agreement with the Company and effective immediately. CEO Aldo Kamper will take over his responsibilities until a new appointment is made.

