Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  LEONI AG    LEO   DE0005408884

LEONI AG (LEO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Leoni AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 11:30am CEST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.08.2018 / 11:24
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Karl Hans Konrad
Last name(s): Gadesmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Leoni AG

b) LEI
5299002HNCMIUBHOMK35 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005408884

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
36.24813 EUR 108744.39 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
36.24813 EUR 108744.39 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-08-16; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


17.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Leoni AG
Marienstraße 7
90402 Nuremberg
Germany
Internet: www.leoni.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

44251  17.08.2018 


© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LEONI AG
11:30aLEONI AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/16LEONI AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/16LEONI AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Se..
EQ
08/15LEONI : raises sales forecast following good performance in the 1st half
PU
08/10LEONI AG : half-yearly earnings release
08/09ELECTRIC & HYBRID VEHICLE TECHNOLOGY : Leoni to present extensive portfolio of c..
PU
08/08LEONI AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Se..
EQ
08/01LEONI AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Se..
EQ
07/25LEONI AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Se..
EQ
07/24LEONI AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Se..
EQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/15Leoni AG (LNNNF) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
08/15Leoni AG 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/15Leoni AG reports Q2 results 
05/17Leoni AG's (LNNNF) Management on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
05/16LEONI AG NAMEN AKT 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 5 142 M
EBIT 2018 227 M
Net income 2018 147 M
Debt 2018 509 M
Yield 2018 3,90%
P/E ratio 2018 8,17
P/E ratio 2019 7,23
EV / Sales 2018 0,34x
EV / Sales 2019 0,32x
Capitalization 1 219 M
Chart LEONI AG
Duration : Period :
LEONI AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEONI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 53,7 €
Spread / Average Target 47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Klaus Probst Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karl Gadesmann Chief Financial Officer
Franz Spieß First Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karl-Heinz Lach Member-Supervisory Board
Werner Lang Second Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEONI AG-41.50%1 591
PRYSMIAN-20.46%6 570
JIANGSU ZHONGTIAN TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-35.58%3 937
BEIJING SHOUGANG CO., LTD.--.--%3 162
WALSIN LIHWA CORP--.--%2 283
EL SEWEDY ELECTRIC CO--.--%2 185
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.