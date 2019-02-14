Log in
Leoni AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

0
02/14/2019


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.02.2019 / 18:09
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Wolfgang
Last name(s): Dehen

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Leoni AG

b) LEI
5299002HNCMIUBHOMK35 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005408884

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
22.33 EUR 22330.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
22.33 EUR 22330.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-02-14; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Quotrix
MIC: XQTX


14.02.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Leoni AG
Marienstraße 7
90402 Nuremberg
Germany
Internet: www.leoni.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

48937  14.02.2019 


© EQS 2019
