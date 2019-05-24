|
Leoni AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
05/24/2019 | 09:50am EDT
|
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Leoni AG
24.05.2019 / 15:48
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|Leoni AG
|Street:
|Marienstraße 7
|Postal code:
|90402
|City:
|Nuremberg
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|5299002HNCMIUBHOMK35
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: Dimensional Holdings Inc.
City of registered office, country: Austin, Texas, United States of America (USA)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|2.67 %
|2.20 %
|4.86 %
|32669000
|Previous notification
|3.03 %
|1.85 %
|4.88 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE0005408884
|
|870489
| %
|2.67 %
|Total
|870489
|2.67 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Securities Lending (right of recall)
|n/a
|n/a
|717845
|2.20 %
|
|
|Total
|717845
|2.20 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|
|
| %
|
|
|
|Total
|
| %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|Dimensional Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Dimensional Fund Advisors LP
| %
| %
| %
|Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|
|
|
|
|Dimensional Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Dimensional Fund Advisors LP
| %
| %
| %
|DFA Canada LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Dimensional Fund Advisors Canada ULC
| %
| %
| %
|
|
|
|
|Dimensional Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Dimensional Fund Advisors LP
| %
| %
| %
|DFA Australia Limited
| %
| %
| %
|
|
|
|
|Dimensional Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Dimensional Fund Advisors LP
| %
| %
| %
|Dimensional Advisors Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|Dimensional Fund Advisors Pte. Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
Date
24.05.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Leoni AG
|
|Marienstraße 7
|
|90402 Nuremberg
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.leoni.com
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
815633 24.05.2019
Sales 2019
5 122 M
EBIT 2019
-45,4 M
Net income 2019
-75,1 M
Debt 2019
960 M
Yield 2019
-
P/E ratio 2019
-
P/E ratio 2020
8,24
EV / Sales 2019
0,27x
EV / Sales 2020
0,27x
Capitalization
443 M
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends LEONI AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|
HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|
18
|Average target price
|
17,3 €
|Spread / Average Target
|
28%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|LEONI AG
|-55.17%
|496