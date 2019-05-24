Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  LEONI AG    LEO   DE0005408884

LEONI AG

(LEO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Leoni AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/24/2019 | 09:50am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Leoni AG
Leoni AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

24.05.2019 / 15:48
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Leoni AG
Street: Marienstraße 7
Postal code: 90402
City: Nuremberg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299002HNCMIUBHOMK35

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Dimensional Holdings Inc.
City of registered office, country: Austin, Texas, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
20 May 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.67 % 2.20 % 4.86 % 32669000
Previous notification 3.03 % 1.85 % 4.88 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005408884 870489 % 2.67 %
Total 870489 2.67 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Securities Lending (right of recall) n/a n/a 717845 2.20 %
    Total 717845 2.20 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Dimensional Holdings Inc. % % %
Dimensional Fund Advisors LP % % %
Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd. % % %
 
Dimensional Holdings Inc. % % %
Dimensional Fund Advisors LP % % %
DFA Canada LLC % % %
Dimensional Fund Advisors Canada ULC % % %
 
Dimensional Holdings Inc. % % %
Dimensional Fund Advisors LP % % %
DFA Australia Limited % % %
 
Dimensional Holdings Inc. % % %
Dimensional Fund Advisors LP % % %
Dimensional Advisors Ltd. % % %
Dimensional Fund Advisors Pte. Ltd. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
23 May 2019


24.05.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Leoni AG
Marienstraße 7
90402 Nuremberg
Germany
Internet: www.leoni.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

815633  24.05.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=815633&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LEONI AG
09:50aLEONI AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Se..
EQ
05/21LEONI : appoints Ingrid Jägering as CFO
PU
05/14LEONI AG : First-quarter business figures: Leoni burdened by one-time effects - ..
EQ
04/30LEONI : to showcase its latest family of high-voltage cables for electromobility..
PU
04/29LEONI : to showcase cable technologies and solutions for electromobility at the ..
PU
04/24LEONI AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Se..
EQ
04/04LEONI : and relayr enter strategic partnership to raise the automotive industry'..
PU
03/20LEONI AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Se..
EQ
03/18GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : ING, Boeing, GM, Worldpay
03/17LEONI : releases figures for the 2018 financial year
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 5 122 M
EBIT 2019 -45,4 M
Net income 2019 -75,1 M
Debt 2019 960 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 8,24
EV / Sales 2019 0,27x
EV / Sales 2020 0,27x
Capitalization 443 M
Chart LEONI AG
Duration : Period :
LEONI AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEONI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 17,3 €
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Aldo Kamper President & Chief Executive Officer
Klaus Probst Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karl Gadesmann Chief Financial Officer
Franz Spieß First Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karl-Heinz Lach Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEONI AG-55.17%496
PRYSMIAN-7.20%4 695
EVE ENERGY CO LTD--.--%3 321
INFORE ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY GRP CO LTD--.--%2 916
EL SEWEDY ELECTRIC CO--.--%1 840
NEXANS9.29%1 297
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About