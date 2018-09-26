Log in
LEONI AG    LEO   DE0005408884

LEONI AG (LEO)
Leoni : is to become the largest industrial employer in Serbia

09/26/2018 | 11:11am CEST

Niš, Serbia/ Nuremberg, Germany - Leoni, a global provider of energy and data management solutions in the automotive sector and other industries, will open its fourth plant in Serbia, in the city of Kraljevo, and become the country's largest industrial employer. Holding the General Management Meeting in Niš underscores Serbia's importance in the development strategy of Leoni's Wiring Systems Division (WSD).

Once the new plant in Kraljevo has been opened in early 2020, Serbia will be the only European country in the WSD network with four production facilities and afterwards nearly double the number of employees in the country. The Company decided to invest and develop its operations here based on favourable experience, availability of qualified staff, the positive working culture as well as, last, but not least, on the good collaboration with the Serbian government and authorities.

Since setting up its business in Serbia in 2009, Leoni has invested approximately EUR 90 million in its facilities, machinery and staff training, currently employing approximately 6,000 people and looking to increase the number to more 10,000 once the new plant in Kraljevo is working at full capacity. Leoni expects to become the largest manufacturing-industry employer in Serbia.

'We are confident about our future business development in Serbia and look forward to soon becoming one of the largest employers in the country. Leoni has proven to be a reliable investor and business partner, and, with the new plant, will once again establish modern as well as innovative working conditions for many thousands of jobs. We need a stable and predictable political and economic environment to continue to ensure the growth of our business here in Serbia,' Martin Stüttem, Member of the Board of Directors of the Leoni Group and Head of Leoni WSD, said during the GMM before the Serbian press.

'Serbia has great potential from the human capital point of view and a work culture and ethics that we really appreciate. When we look at our already 6,000 employees, we see a very loyal team that supports us through the challenges of important projects with our customers. We continue to attract Serbian candidates as we offer secure jobs and career opportunities,' Bianca Scheller, Head of HR at Leoni WSD, said.

Over the past 10 years, Leoni Wiring Systems Southeast d.o.o has paid more than EUR 52 million in taxes and contributions to the Republic of Serbia.

'We are pleased to be developing our business in Serbia further. Growing our business here comes with great responsibility towards both the customers we supply and the thousands of people we employ. As an employer and a business embedded in the region, we contribute to society and support projects relevant to people, sponsoring big or small events and financially supporting humanitarian and Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives,' said Clemens Sachs, Managing Director of Leoni Serbia.

Disclaimer

Leoni AG published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 09:10:08 UTC
