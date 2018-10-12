Leoni : to present cable technologies and solutions for electromobility at the IZB trade fair

Nuremberg - Leoni, a global provider of energy and data management solutions in the automotive sector and other industries, will showcase innovative technologies for electromobility at the International Suppliers Fair (IZB) in Wolfsburg from 16 to 18 October. In Hall 1, Booth 1203, the Company will illustrate the wide variety of its internationally approved cables as well as solutions for, among other things, fast charging technology, power supply with high-voltage cables and its LEONiQ digital cable technology.

For electromobility, Leoni develops and produces cables worldwide covering the entire charging system: charging cables from the charging station to the vehicle - and also liquid-cooled for fast charging (HPC - High Power Charging cables), versions for the luggage compartment as well as high-voltage charging cables leading from the charging port to the battery. As an option, a status-indicating illumination function will show the charging status and condition by changing the colour of the cable jacket. Leoni's Hivocar high-voltage cables are powerful also when it comes to wiring the numerous components and the power train of electric vehicles.

Several factors interact while charging: the electric power of the charging port, the charging technology fitted in the vehicle and the size of the vehicle's battery. Charging times have been cut from several hours to a few minutes by technological advancements. However, cables with a reduced diameter that makes them easy to handle at the charging station would seriously overheat without active cooling. Leoni has developed a special HPC cable for liquid-cooled charging systems so that the temperatures in the cable and on the connector do not exceed a set limit. Thanks to LEONiQ - Leoni's innovative cable technology - the charging cable becomes an intelligent system solution that can monitor the charging process in the cloud and optimise it.

To make these technologies available globally, Leoni generates dedicated solutions in numerous regions - with country-specific approvals.