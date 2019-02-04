Log in
LEONTEQ AG    LEON   CH0190891181

LEONTEQ AG (LEON)
News

LEONTEQ : ANNOUNCES CHANGE TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

0
02/04/2019 | 09:39am EST

Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON), an independent expert in structured investment products and long-term savings and retirement solutions, announced today that Paulo Brügger has retired as a member of its Board of Directors with immediate effect.

Paulo Brügger, member of Leonteq's Board of Directors since 2017, has informed the company on 2 February 2019 that he will step down from this role with immediate effect. Paulo Brügger was the Board representative of Leonteq's largest shareholder, Raiffeisen Switzerland, and a member of Raiffeisen's Executive Board until 21 January 2019. Leonteq thanks him very much for his valuable contributions and wishes him all the best.

Disclaimer

Leonteq AG published this content on 04 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2019 14:38:07 UTC
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 267 M
EBIT 2018 80,6 M
Net income 2018 80,2 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 10,73
P/E ratio 2019 11,00
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,29x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,13x
Capitalization 879 M
Chart LEONTEQ AG
Duration : Period :
Leonteq AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEONTEQ AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 56,8  CHF
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lukas Ruflin Chief Executive Officer
Christopher Michael Chambers Chairman
Manish Patnaik Chief Operating Officer
Marco Amato Deputy Chief Executive Officer & CFO
Hans Isler Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEONTEQ AG13.27%883
ORACLE CORPORATION12.54%182 353
SAP4.44%127 748
INTUIT8.94%55 652
SERVICENOW INC24.41%39 717
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.11.74%15 798
