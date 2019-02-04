LEONTEQ : ANNOUNCES CHANGE TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON), an independent expert in structured investment products and long-term savings and retirement solutions, announced today that Paulo Brügger has retired as a member of its Board of Directors with immediate effect.

Paulo Brügger, member of Leonteq's Board of Directors since 2017, has informed the company on 2 February 2019 that he will step down from this role with immediate effect. Paulo Brügger was the Board representative of Leonteq's largest shareholder, Raiffeisen Switzerland, and a member of Raiffeisen's Executive Board until 21 January 2019. Leonteq thanks him very much for his valuable contributions and wishes him all the best.