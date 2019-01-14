LEONTEQ : ERHÄLT INVESTMENT GRADE RATING VON FITCH

Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON), an independent expert in structured investment products and long-term savings and retirement solutions, announced today that Fitch rates Leonteq AG and Leonteq Securities AG at 'BBB-'/Positive.

The rating agency Fitch Ratings Ltd. has assigned Leonteq AG and Leonteq Securities AG a long-term issuer default rating (IDR) of 'BBB-' with a Positive Outlook and a short-term IDR of 'F3'.

According to Fitch, the long- and short-term IDRs assigned to Leonteq reflect its sound financial metrics, including its adequate and improving capitalisation, its moderate credit risk exposure and comprehensive liquidity management, as well as its sophisticated structured products issuance platform and sound risk management systems. Fitch concludes that these have allowed Leonteq to establish a solid track record in generating fairly stable revenue and adequate underlying profitability. Factors driving a potential further improvement of Leonteq's long-term IDR by one notch over the next 12 to 18 months include an enhanced scale and issuance partner diversification, more efficient balance sheet utilisation through the implementation of Leonteq's Smart Hedging and Issuance Platform (SHIP) project, and consistent further growth of its capital base. Further information can be found at: www.fitchratings.com.

Lukas Ruflin, Chief Executive Officer of Leonteq, stated, 'We are pleased that 11 years after we founded Leonteq, it has received an investment grade rating from an internationally renowned rating agency. This is a testimony to Leonteq's success and an important further step in establishing Leonteq as a globally recognised counterparty for structured investment products and insurance solutions. At the same time, the newly monitored rating underlines our commitment and ambition to continue the solid track record we have established, for the benefit of all our stakeholders.'