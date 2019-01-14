Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Leonteq AG    LEON   CH0190891181

LEONTEQ AG (LEON)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/11 11:31:58 am
45.84 CHF   -0.65%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

LEONTEQ : ERHÄLT INVESTMENT GRADE RATING VON FITCH

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2019 | 01:04am EST

Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON), an independent expert in structured investment products and long-term savings and retirement solutions, announced today that Fitch rates Leonteq AG and Leonteq Securities AG at 'BBB-'/Positive.

The rating agency Fitch Ratings Ltd. has assigned Leonteq AG and Leonteq Securities AG a long-term issuer default rating (IDR) of 'BBB-' with a Positive Outlook and a short-term IDR of 'F3'.

According to Fitch, the long- and short-term IDRs assigned to Leonteq reflect its sound financial metrics, including its adequate and improving capitalisation, its moderate credit risk exposure and comprehensive liquidity management, as well as its sophisticated structured products issuance platform and sound risk management systems. Fitch concludes that these have allowed Leonteq to establish a solid track record in generating fairly stable revenue and adequate underlying profitability. Factors driving a potential further improvement of Leonteq's long-term IDR by one notch over the next 12 to 18 months include an enhanced scale and issuance partner diversification, more efficient balance sheet utilisation through the implementation of Leonteq's Smart Hedging and Issuance Platform (SHIP) project, and consistent further growth of its capital base. Further information can be found at: www.fitchratings.com.

Lukas Ruflin, Chief Executive Officer of Leonteq, stated, 'We are pleased that 11 years after we founded Leonteq, it has received an investment grade rating from an internationally renowned rating agency. This is a testimony to Leonteq's success and an important further step in establishing Leonteq as a globally recognised counterparty for structured investment products and insurance solutions. At the same time, the newly monitored rating underlines our commitment and ambition to continue the solid track record we have established, for the benefit of all our stakeholders.'

Disclaimer

Leonteq AG published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 06:03:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LEONTEQ AG
01:04aLEONTEQ : Erhält investment grade rating von fitch
PU
2018LEONTEQ : Announces profit estimate for 2018
PU
2018LEONTEQ : Erweitert ihre constructor plattform um die cornèr bank als neue autom..
PU
2018LEONTEQ : Information on leonteq's shareholder base
PU
2018LEONTEQ : Announces results of rights offering
PU
2018LEONTEQ : Cannabis – a billion-dollar business
PU
2018LEONTEQ : Launches onshore operations in japan
PU
2018LEONTEQ : Informs about recent developments regarding old mutual international
PU
2018LEONTEQ : Announces ceo appointment and board nomination
PU
2018LEONTEQ : Announces 2017 results and successful completion of turnaround
PU
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 267 M
EBIT 2018 80,6 M
Net income 2018 78,7 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 10,61
P/E ratio 2019 10,68
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,26x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,08x
Capitalization 868 M
Chart LEONTEQ AG
Duration : Period :
Leonteq AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEONTEQ AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 56,8  CHF
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lukas Ruflin Chief Executive Officer
Christopher Michael Chambers Chairman
Manish Patnaik Chief Operating Officer
Marco Amato Deputy Chief Executive Officer & CFO
Hans Isler Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEONTEQ AG11.80%896
ORACLE CORPORATION6.95%171 479
SAP2.38%126 588
INTUIT4.72%52 592
SERVICENOW INC7.66%34 151
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.4.14%14 704
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.