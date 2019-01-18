LEONTEQ : LAUNCHES TRACKER CERTIFICATE ON FUW-RISK-PORTFOLIO INDEX

Leonteq announced today its collaboration with Finanz und Wirtschaft (FuW), which will give investors the opportunity to purchase a tracker certificate on the FuW-Risk-Portfolio Index.

Leonteq now offers investors the opportunity to purchase the exchange-traded tracker certificate for the FuW-Risk-Portfolio Index - the well-known Swiss equity portfolio with a long track record from the FuW publishing house. This will enable investors to easily, transparently and inexpensively add the portfolio to their own with a starting investment of CHF 100.

FuW has been making investment recommendations within the FuW-Risk-Portfolio and publishing them since 1995. When selecting portfolio components, the FuW team primarily focuses on undervalued Swiss equities (large, mid and small caps) with a higher degree of risk and a short to medium investment horizon. Allocation of components are made by a FuW editorial team based on a combination of fundamental and technical analysis with the aim to achieve a better return profile than the Swiss Performance Index® by investing in riskier equities. Investors will now be able to effortlessly add the exact recommended portfolio to their own portfolio by purchasing a tracker certificate issued by Leonteq.

Jan Schwalbe, Editor-in-Chief of FuW, commented: 'After a lengthy and diligent process, during which we received offers from a number of Swiss issuers, we are convinced we have selected the right partnership with Leonteq. Especially from an investor's point of view, Leonteq's offer is the best, and we look forward to offering our readers the possibility to efficiently invest in the FuW-Risk-Portfolio.'

David Schmid, Head of Investment Solutions of Leonteq, stated: 'We are excited to collaborate with FuW, a leading publishing house for financial news, and are proud to offer this new tracker certificate for a Swiss equity portfolio that has such a long track record. This solidifies Leonteq's position in the Swiss market as a provider of choice for structured investment products.'