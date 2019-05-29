Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  LEOPALACE21 CORPORATION    8848   JP3167500002

LEOPALACE21 CORPORATION

(8848)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

LEOPALACE21 : Notice Concerning Acquisition of Treasury Stock in the Fiscal Year Ended March 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 02:24am EDT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 29, 2019

Company Name: Leopalace21 Corporation

Representative:

Eisei Miyama, President and CEO

Code Number:

8848 (Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section)

Contact:

Bunya Miyao, Director

Tel: +81-50-2016-2907

E-mail: ir@leopalace21.com

Notice Concerning Acquisition of Treasury Stock

in the Fiscal Year Ended March 2019

Leopalace21 Corporation (the "Company") announces the following notice concerning acquisition of treasury stock during the fiscal year ended March 2019 (April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019).

The Company repurchased a total of 5,012,350,200 yen of our own shares from June 14 to August 23, 2018 (the "share buyback") in accordance with the resolution of the Board of Directors on May 11, 2018. This share buyback was conducted within the amount available for distribution to shareholders at the time of the share buyback. However, at the Board of Directors meeting held today, the Company approved the financial statements for the fiscal year ended in March 2019, resulting in a deficit. As a result, the amount available for distribution to shareholders was insufficient with regards to conducting the share buyback.

This matter is still under investigation, but the main reason is that the scope of construction defects has expanded amid the progress of all-building investigations, and we have set aside a reserve to respond to these construction defects. We believe it was difficult to predict this situation at the time of the share buyback, even if we are managing our company with a constant awareness of its financial condition.

The Audit & Supervisory Board will also consider this matter carefully.

Disclaimer

Leopalace21 Corporation published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 06:23:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LEOPALACE21 CORPORATION
02:24aLEOPALACE21 : Notice of Partial Revisions to the Basic Policy on the Establishme..
PU
02:24aLEOPALACE21 : Notice Regarding Non-compliance with Specifications Approved Based..
PU
02:24aLEOPALACE21 : Notice Concerning Acquisition of Treasury Stock in the Fiscal Year..
PU
02:24aLEOPALACE21 : Notice Concerning Appointment of Directors
PU
05/10LEOPALACE21 : Property firm Leopalace21 chief to quit over apartment defects
AQ
03/28LEOPALACE21 : Notice Concerning Change in Organizational Structure, Directors an..
PU
03/18LEOPALACE21 : probe finds ex-president directed changing wall materials
AQ
03/18LEOPALACE21 : Notice Concerning Report of Investigation Status Prepared by the O..
PU
02/08CORRECTION ( : Leopalace21 UPDATE1:)
AQ
02/08CORRECTED : UPDATE1: Property firm Leopalace21 starts asking 14,000 residents to..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 496 B
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -4 200 M
Finance 2020 20 250 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 24,38
EV / Sales 2020 0,12x
EV / Sales 2021 0,09x
Capitalization 79 097 M
Chart LEOPALACE21 CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
LEOPALACE21 CORPORATION Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEOPALACE21 CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 390  JPY
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eisei Miyama President, CEO & Representative Director
Katsumi Hinohara Group Manager-Accounting
Tadahiro Miyama Director, Executive VP & General Manager-Sales
Yoshikazu Miike Director & Managing Executive Officer
Hiroshi Takeda Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEOPALACE21 CORPORATION-24.53%724
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED20.61%49 947
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.2.61%37 899
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-12.90%34 753
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD12.59%29 337
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED8.13%28 268
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About