LEOPALACE21 : Notice Concerning Appointment of Directors

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 29, 2019

Company Name: Leopalace21 Corporation

Representative: Eisei Miyama, President and CEO Code Number: 8848 (Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section) Contact: Bunya Miyao, Director Tel: +81-50-2016-2907 E-mail: ir@leopalace21.com

Notice Concerning Appointment of Directors

Leopalace21 Corporation (the "Company") announces the following appointment of Directors, resolved at the Board of Directors meeting held today on May 29, 2019. Appointments will become formal after approval at the 46th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on June 27, 2019.

1. Election and appointment of 10 Directors

The term of current Directors will expire at the conclusion of the 46th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 27, 2019, and the following 10 Directors are requested to be appointed.

Candidates for directors Director Mr. Bunya Miyao (current Director and Managing Executive Officer) Director Mr. Shigeru Ashida (current Executive Officer) Director Mr. Katsuhiko Nanameki (current Executive Officer) Director Ms. Mayumi Hayashima (current Executive Officer) Director Mr. Seishi Okamoto (newly appointed) Director Mr. Tadashi Kodama (current Director) Director Mr. Tetsuji Taya (current Director) Director Ms. Yoshiko Sasao (current Director) Director Mr. Hisafumi Koga (newly appointed) Director Mr. Yoshitaka Murakami (newly appointed)

Mr. Bunya Miyao is scheduled to become President and CEO on May 30, 2019.

Mr. Tadashi Kodama, Mr. Tetsuji Taya, Ms. Yoshiko Sasao, Mr. Hisafumi Koga, and Mr. Yoshitaka Murakami will serve as Outside Directors.

Candidate for Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Mr. Takao Yuhara (current Audit & Supervisory Board Member)

Mr. Takao Yuhara is scheduled to be appointed as an Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member. The above proposal for the appointment of Audit & Supervisory Board Members has been approved by the Audit & Supervisory Board.