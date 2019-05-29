LEOPALACE21 : Notice Concerning Appointment of Directors
0
05/29/2019 | 02:24am EDT
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
May 29, 2019
Company Name: Leopalace21 Corporation
Representative:
Eisei Miyama, President and CEO
Code Number:
8848 (Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section)
Contact:
Bunya Miyao, Director
Tel: +81-50-2016-2907
E-mail: ir@leopalace21.com
Notice Concerning Appointment of Directors
Leopalace21 Corporation (the "Company") announces the following appointment of Directors, resolved at the Board of Directors meeting held today on May 29, 2019. Appointments will become formal after approval at the 46th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on June 27, 2019.
1. Election and appointment of 10 Directors
The term of current Directors will expire at the conclusion of the 46th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 27, 2019, and the following 10 Directors are requested to be appointed.
Candidates for directors
Director
Mr. Bunya Miyao
(current Director and Managing Executive Officer)
Director
Mr. Shigeru Ashida
(current Executive Officer)
Director
Mr. Katsuhiko Nanameki
(current Executive Officer)
Director
Ms. Mayumi Hayashima
(current Executive Officer)
Director
Mr. Seishi Okamoto
(newly appointed)
Director
Mr. Tadashi Kodama
(current Director)
Director
Mr. Tetsuji Taya
(current Director)
Director
Ms. Yoshiko Sasao
(current Director)
Director
Mr. Hisafumi Koga
(newly appointed)
Director
Mr. Yoshitaka Murakami
(newly appointed)
Mr. Bunya Miyao is scheduled to become President and CEO on May 30, 2019.
Mr. Tadashi Kodama, Mr. Tetsuji Taya, Ms. Yoshiko Sasao, Mr. Hisafumi Koga, and Mr. Yoshitaka Murakami will serve as Outside Directors.
Candidate for Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Mr. Takao Yuhara (current Audit & Supervisory Board Member)
Mr. Takao Yuhara is scheduled to be appointed as an Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member. The above proposal for the appointment of Audit & Supervisory Board Members has been approved by the Audit & Supervisory Board.
-1-
Career summary *GM: General Manager
Mr. Shigeru Ashida
April 1988
Joined Leopalace21
May 2012
GM of Business Planning Dept. (current)
April 2014
Executive Officer (current)
Mr. Katsuhiko Nanameki
April 1984
Joined Kyowa Bank (now Resona Bank, Limited)
April 2013
Joined Leopalace21, GM of Finance & Accounting Dept.
April 2016
Executive Officer (current)
Ms. Mayumi Hayashima
April 1996
Joined Leopalace21
July 2010
GM of Leasing Corporate Sales Division, Eastern Japan Sec. 2
April 2014
GM of Corporate Business Promotion Dept. (current)
April 2018
Executive Officer (to present)
Mr. Seishi Okamoto
April 1986
Joined Sumitomo Bank, Limited (now Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation)
April 2014
GM of Retail Credit Dept.
June 2018
Joined SMBC Servicer Co., Ltd. (to present)
Mr. Hisafumi Koga
April 1971
Joined Kyodo News
June 2007
Managing Director, GM of Corporate Planning Division and President's Office
June 2010
Senior Managing Director, Kyodo News KK
June 2011
President and Representative Director
June 2014
Advisor (full-time)
March 2016
Chairman, Kyodo Public Relations Co., Ltd. (current)
Mr. Yoshitaka Murakami
April 1972
Joined Ministry of Finance
June 2003
Deputy GM of the National Tax Agency
October 2005
Senior Managing Director, East Nippon Expressway Co., Ltd.
June 2011
Audit & Supervisory Board Member, Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (current)
-2-
2. Retiring directors
The following current directors are scheduled to retire upon expiration of their term of office at the conclusion of the 46th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 27, 2019.
Director
Mr. Eisei Miyama
(current Director)
Director
Mr. Tadahiro Miyama
(current Director and Senior Vice President)
Director
Mr. Yuzuru Sekiya
(current Director and Senior Executive Officer)
Director
Mr. Hiroshi Takeda
(current Director and Senior Executive Officer)
Director
Mr. Kazuto Tajiri
(current Director and Senior Executive Officer)
Director
Mr. Hiroyuki Harada
(current Director and Managing Executive Officer)
Director
Mr. Hiromi Ito
(current Director and Managing Executive Officer)
Mr. Eisei Miyama and Mr. Tadahiro Miyama will serve as part-time advisors and special advisors, respectively, to deal with our business partners, including apartment owners, after retiring from the Board of Directors.
Mr. Yuzuru Sekiya and Mr. Hiroshi Takeda are scheduled to work in executive divisions after retiring from the Board of Directors.
Mr. Hiroyuki Harada will continue to serve as President and Representative Director of Plaza Leasing Management Guarantee Co., Ltd., our affiliate, after retiring from the Board of Directors.