LEOPALACE21 CORPORATION

(8848)
  Report  
LEOPALACE21 : Notice Concerning Appointment of Directors

05/29/2019 | 02:24am EDT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 29, 2019

Company Name: Leopalace21 Corporation

Representative:

Eisei Miyama, President and CEO

Code Number:

8848 (Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section)

Contact:

Bunya Miyao, Director

Tel: +81-50-2016-2907

E-mail: ir@leopalace21.com

Notice Concerning Appointment of Directors

Leopalace21 Corporation (the "Company") announces the following appointment of Directors, resolved at the Board of Directors meeting held today on May 29, 2019. Appointments will become formal after approval at the 46th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on June 27, 2019.

1. Election and appointment of 10 Directors

The term of current Directors will expire at the conclusion of the 46th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 27, 2019, and the following 10 Directors are requested to be appointed.

Candidates for directors

Director

Mr. Bunya Miyao

(current Director and Managing Executive Officer)

Director

Mr. Shigeru Ashida

(current Executive Officer)

Director

Mr. Katsuhiko Nanameki

(current Executive Officer)

Director

Ms. Mayumi Hayashima

(current Executive Officer)

Director

Mr. Seishi Okamoto

(newly appointed)

Director

Mr. Tadashi Kodama

(current Director)

Director

Mr. Tetsuji Taya

(current Director)

Director

Ms. Yoshiko Sasao

(current Director)

Director

Mr. Hisafumi Koga

(newly appointed)

Director

Mr. Yoshitaka Murakami

(newly appointed)

Mr. Bunya Miyao is scheduled to become President and CEO on May 30, 2019.

Mr. Tadashi Kodama, Mr. Tetsuji Taya, Ms. Yoshiko Sasao, Mr. Hisafumi Koga, and Mr. Yoshitaka Murakami will serve as Outside Directors.

Candidate for Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Mr. Takao Yuhara (current Audit & Supervisory Board Member)

Mr. Takao Yuhara is scheduled to be appointed as an Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member. The above proposal for the appointment of Audit & Supervisory Board Members has been approved by the Audit & Supervisory Board.

-1-

Career summary *GM: General Manager

Mr. Shigeru Ashida

April 1988

Joined Leopalace21

May 2012

GM of Business Planning Dept. (current)

April 2014

Executive Officer (current)

Mr. Katsuhiko Nanameki

April 1984

Joined Kyowa Bank (now Resona Bank, Limited)

April 2013

Joined Leopalace21, GM of Finance & Accounting Dept.

April 2016

Executive Officer (current)

Ms. Mayumi Hayashima

April 1996

Joined Leopalace21

July 2010

GM of Leasing Corporate Sales Division, Eastern Japan Sec. 2

April 2014

GM of Corporate Business Promotion Dept. (current)

April 2018

Executive Officer (to present)

Mr. Seishi Okamoto

April 1986

Joined Sumitomo Bank, Limited (now Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation)

April 2014

GM of Retail Credit Dept.

June 2018

Joined SMBC Servicer Co., Ltd. (to present)

Mr. Hisafumi Koga

April 1971

Joined Kyodo News

June 2007

Managing Director, GM of Corporate Planning Division and President's Office

June 2010

Senior Managing Director, Kyodo News KK

June 2011

President and Representative Director

June 2014

Advisor (full-time)

March 2016

Chairman, Kyodo Public Relations Co., Ltd. (current)

Mr. Yoshitaka Murakami

April 1972

Joined Ministry of Finance

June 2003

Deputy GM of the National Tax Agency

October 2005

Senior Managing Director, East Nippon Expressway Co., Ltd.

June 2011

Audit & Supervisory Board Member, Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (current)

-2-

2. Retiring directors

The following current directors are scheduled to retire upon expiration of their term of office at the conclusion of the 46th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 27, 2019.

Director

Mr. Eisei Miyama

(current Director)

Director

Mr. Tadahiro Miyama

(current Director and Senior Vice President)

Director

Mr. Yuzuru Sekiya

(current Director and Senior Executive Officer)

Director

Mr. Hiroshi Takeda

(current Director and Senior Executive Officer)

Director

Mr. Kazuto Tajiri

(current Director and Senior Executive Officer)

Director

Mr. Hiroyuki Harada

(current Director and Managing Executive Officer)

Director

Mr. Hiromi Ito

(current Director and Managing Executive Officer)

Mr. Eisei Miyama and Mr. Tadahiro Miyama will serve as part-time advisors and special advisors, respectively, to deal with our business partners, including apartment owners, after retiring from the Board of Directors.

Mr. Yuzuru Sekiya and Mr. Hiroshi Takeda are scheduled to work in executive divisions after retiring from the Board of Directors.

Mr. Hiroyuki Harada will continue to serve as President and Representative Director of Plaza Leasing Management Guarantee Co., Ltd., our affiliate, after retiring from the Board of Directors.

-3-

Disclaimer

Leopalace21 Corporation published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 06:23:01 UTC
