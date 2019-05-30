LEOPALACE21 : Notice Concerning Causes and Measures to Prevent Recurrence of Construction Defects of Parting Walls, etc. of Properties Constructed by Leopalace21 0 05/30/2019 | 05:54am EDT Send by mail :

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE May 30, 2019 Company Name: Leopalace21 Corporation Representative: Bunya Miyao, President and CEO Code Number: 8848 (Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section) Contact: Kiyoshi Arai, Executive Officer Tel: +81-50-2016-2907 E-mail: ir@leopalace21.com Notice Concerning Causes and Measures to Prevent Recurrence of Defects Related to Parting Walls etc. in Properties Constructed by the Company Leopalace21 Corporation (Headquarters: Nakano-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Bunya Miyao; "Leopalace21") announced in a news release dated April 27, May 29, 2018, and February 7, 2019 that construction defects were confirmed in certain properties constructed by Leopalace21. Defects include parting wall defects, discrepancies of insulation materials in parting walls, exterior wall structures not meeting qualifications certified by the Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, and ceiling construction defects (these defects will hereinafter referred to as "defects related to parting walls etc."). On February 27, 2019, we established an external investigation committee (the "Committee") chaired by Mr. Tetsuo Ito, attorney at law (of Nishimura & Asahi) to investigate the causes of defects related to parting walls etc. As a result of the investigation, the Company received reports titled "Progress of the Outside Committee's Investigation" (the "Investigation Report") on March 18, 2019 and "Investigation Report on Problem Concerning Construction Defects" (the "Final Report") on May 29, 2019 from the Committee. As announced earlier in our press release issued on February 7, 2019 titled "Progress Report of All-building Investigations and Notice Concerning Newly Confirmed Construction Defects," the Company decided to have the cause of the defects related to parting walls etc., the future courses of action, and the responsibilities of the internal directors objectively examined solely by outside directors. The Company announces the following decisions made based on the examinations of the above matters in accordance with the content of the Investigation Report and the Final Report. The Company apologizes sincerely to the parties concerned, including the owners and tenants of the properties constructed by the Company and all our stakeholders, for the trouble we have caused due to the defects related to parting walls etc. We are fully aware that the defects related to parting walls etc. is a problem that should not have been caused by a construction company that deals in apartment buildings. We will continue to conduct investigations and repairs of apartments on a company-wide basis and make every effort to prevent recurrence of such problems. We will also conduct investigations of properties constructed by other companies, examine the causes, and develop recurrence prevention measures. 1 1. Details and causes of the defects related to parting walls etc. Details of the defects related to parting walls etc. that have been verified Outline of defects related to parting walls etc. As announced in our press releases on April 27, May 29, 2018 and February 7, 2019, the following construction defects were found in certain properties constructed by the Company. Construction defects of parting walls It has been verified that parting walls were not constructed or were insufficiently constructed in the small-scale attics or spaces above the ceilings of certain properties constructed by the Company. This violates Article 30 of the Building Standards Act and Article 114 para.1 of the Enforcement Order of the said law. Discrepancies of insulation materials in parting walls, exterior wall structures not meeting qualifications certified by the Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport

It was verified that foamed urethane (rigid polyurethane foam) was used as an insulation material in the parting walls of certain properties constructed by the Company, although the construction drawings specify that glass wool should be used as the heat insulation material. The buildings do not meet specifications certified by the Ministry of Construction Notice described in construction drawings. In addition, it was also verified that the exterior walls do not meet the specifications certified by the Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport as described in the construction drawings. Construction defects of ceilings Concerning construction of ceilings, it was verified that the finish did not meet specifications certified by the Ministry of Construction Notice, which specified rock wool sound absorbing boards to be placed on top on reinforced drywall (12.5 mm). Correction of the number of buildings with foamed urethane in parting walls and exterior walls announced in the press release dated February 7, 2019

In the press release dated February 7, 2019, we announced that there were 925 buildings in which foamed urethane had been used as insulation material in the parting walls, exterior walls or both, in the Gold Residence (GR), New Gold Residence (NGR), and Villa Alta (AGR) series. However, it was found in the course of the investigation into the defects related to parting walls etc. that foamed urethane was used in GR buildings that were not included in the abovementioned 925 buildings. Accordingly, we thoroughly examined the method for identifying the problematic buildings internally and conducted the calculation again. As a result, it was revealed that there are 941 buildings in which formed urethane were used as insulation material in the parting walls and the exterior walls. 2 (2) Causes of defects related to parting walls etc. As described in the Final Report, as a result of the investigation by the Committee on the problems of defects related to parting walls etc., the details and direct causes of each defect were discovered. In response to the investigation by the Committee and the results of the investigation, the Company considers the following three major points to be the fundamental causes of the defects related to parting walls etc. Corporate culture in which employees focus on the intentions of the top management and neglect compliance of laws and regulations

At that time, the corporate culture of the Company was such that the members of the Design Department, the Quality Department, etc. were unable to provide their opinions to the top management, and employees focused on the intentions of the top management. In addition, it was thought that compliance was less important than the rapid commercialization of products. The corporate culture was such that the employees were expected to prioritize the management policy of the top management ahead of compliance and construction quality. Lack of compliance with laws and regulations including the Building Standards Act The following are considered to be the causes: (a) For parting walls in attics of Nail series, an incorrect interpretation was made that the construction of the parting wall was unnecessary; construction certification documents were created that differed from actual construction; and stipulations of specific administrative agencies concerning compliance were ignored, and (b) For the discrepancies of insulation materials in parting walls and exterior wall structures not meeting qualifications certified by the Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, foam panels were used even though it could have been acknowledged that they did not meet the certification of the Minister. As described above, the Company's officers and employees failed to comply with the laws and regulations, including the Building Standards Act, as is evident from the fact that they did not verify compliance when developing new products, that they did not take the indications regarding compliance that were provided by the specific administrative agency after the introduction of the new products seriously, and other aspects. Deficiency of the construction management system and the construction supervising system

It is considered that the defects related to parting walls etc. were caused due to the fact that construction management depended on self-inspections and that architects were not substantially involved in supervising the construction work. In addition, the defects related to parting walls etc. were caused due to deficiencies in the construction management system, including insufficient process inspections, etc. caused by the shortage of chief engineers; and were also caused due to deficiencies in the construction supervision system, in which the architects who prepared the construction certification documents did not undertake on-site construction supervision.

Moreover, the following points are pointed out in the Final Report by the Committee in detail as the "Overall, essential causes and background" in addition to the causes of 3 the construction defects, and the Company takes them seriously as the fundamental causes of the problem of the defects related to parting walls etc. In the tough management environment at that time, in which the Company was "thinking while running," overcoming the management crisis and expanding the Construction Subcontracting Business was prioritized. The Company's system was a so-called"one-man system" in which the intentions of the top management were solely implemented. The officers and employees of the Company focused less on compliance with laws and regulations related to construction and had low sensitivity to legal risks, and they lacked the understanding that they were responsibility for quality assurance. 2. Measures to prevent recurrence The Company has previously looked into measures to prevent a recurrence and has also taken the suggested measures from the Committee in earnest. We considered how to make such measures effective, and developed measures to prevent recurrence as follows. We regard these measures as top management priorities and plan to implement them as soon as possible. Updates about the progress of each measure will be made available on the Company website as necessary. Drastic reform of the corporate culture The Final Report points out a lack of awareness of legal compliance, a weak sense of responsibility and risk sensitivity with regard to quality matters, and a tendency to delay measures even if issues are detected in accordance with a policy of "thinking while running" that had been established as a corporate culture at that time. Taking these points into consideration, we will implement radical reforms to the corporate culture as described below, with the aim of encouraging officers and employees to see things from the perspective of owners, tenants, and other customers and to have an awareness that the Company's social significance lies in providing value that our customers appreciate, as well as of restoring our customers' trust, which was lost due to the defects related to parting walls etc. (A) Fostering a customer-first corporate culture We will rid ourselves of a corporate culture that has a weak sense of responsibility over quality matters and that delays measures even when issues are detected, and transform it into a corporate culture that puts the customer first. To achieve this, it is necessary to not simply treat the fundamental causes and recurrence prevention measures of these construction defects as matters that belong in the past, but to engage in this with a sense of crisis. Moreover, it is not possible to restore our customers' trust in the Company unless officers and employees understand the importance of providing value that our customers appreciate. The Company formulated its mission statement in December 2016, making activities "for all of society" our basic policy. We will repeatedly use all available opportunities, such as notifications, meetings, and training, to make officers and employees well aware of the importance of providing value that our customers appreciate (including apartment quality 4 and safety). (B) Establishing a policy of compliance-first The cause of the defects related to parting walls etc. was a lack of awareness of legal compliance, which included taking construction-related laws lightly, in the context of "thinking while running" and a policy that prioritized business and performance. We will change this corporate culture of prioritizing business and performance, and adopt a policy that makes legal compliance the highest priority in our business operations (compliance-first). To do this, we will continuously implement the following measures. Regularly communicating the message of compliance-first On January 21, 2019, in an effort to prevent the recurrence of defects related to parting walls etc., the President and CEO and Compliance Management Headquarters issued a message stating that each officer and employee absolutely must increase their compliance awareness for the Company to secure social trust, which is a goal in the Company's Corporate Ethics Charter, and announced to all officers and employees a management policy of compliance-first. Senior management will continue to use all available opportunities to communicate a strong message of compliance-first to all corners of the organization. (ii) Considering the introduction of personnel evaluation of compliance readiness We are considering introducing a personnel evaluation system for compliance readiness in order to make sure compliance-first takes root. (a) Active evaluation of compliance-first readiness We are considering introducing a personnel evaluation arrangement that reflects whether employees are taking the initiative and acting in accordance with our compliance-first policy, which we hope will also have the effect of raising awareness about compliance promotion as something laudable that increases corporate value, rather than something negative that is bothersome or meaningless. (b) Introducing a versatile evaluation system To evaluate compliance readiness objectively, we are considering introducing an evaluation system that can achieve versatile evaluation, such as subordinates and other department members evaluating the legal compliance awareness of officers and employees. (C) Realizing corporate culture reform through dialogue with stakeholders We promote the following measures with the aim of realizing corporate culture reform in unity with stakeholders by prompting active dialogue with all stakeholders, starting with our employees. Promoting active dialogue between management and employees We have renewed our understanding that mutual understanding between management and employees is important in order to establish our compliance-first 5

