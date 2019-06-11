Log in
LEOPALACE21 CORPORATION

(8848)
LEOPALACE21 : Notice Concerning "Progress Report of All-building Investigations and Notice Concerning Newly Confirmed Construction Defects" Announced on February 7, 2019

06/11/2019

PRESS RELEASE

June 11, 2019

Company Name:

Leopalace21 Corporation

Representative:

Bunya Miyao, President and CEO

Code Number:

8848 (Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section)

Contact:

Kiyoshi Arai, Executive Officer

Tel: +81-3-5350-0216

E-mail: ir@leopalace21.com

Notice Concerning "Progress Report of All-building Investigations and Notice

Concerning Newly Confirmed Construction Defects" Announced on February 7, 2019

Leopalace21 Corporation (the "Company") announced that the maximum number of newly identified buildings in the press release titled "Progress Report of All-building Investigations and Notice Concerning Newly Confirmed Construction Defects", released on February 7, 2019, has been changed as a result of an in-house survey.

The number of newly identified buildings (*changed numbers are underlined)

Former

Number of

Number of

Number of

Number of

buildings with

buildings with

Total (excluding

Building type

constructed

buildings with

defects in parting

defects in

overlap)

buildings

defects in ceiling

walls

exterior walls

Gold Residence

1,660

546

546

641

945

(GR)

New Gold

679

225

326

326

Residence (NGR)

Villa Alta (AGR)

153

53

53

Total

2,492

771

925

641

1,324

New

Number of

Number of

Number of

Number of buildings

buildings with

buildings with

Total (excluding

Building type

constructed

with defects in

defects in parting

defects in

overlap)

buildings

ceiling

walls

exterior walls

Gold Residence

1,660

563

563

627

941

(GR)

New Gold

679

225

326

326

Residence (NGR)

Villa Alta (AGR)

153

52

52

Total

2,492

788

941

627

1,319

Increase or decrease caused by the change

Number of

Number of

Number of

Number of buildings

buildings with

buildings with

Total (excluding

Building type

constructed

with defects in

defects in parting

defects in

overlap)

buildings

ceiling

walls

exterior walls

Gold Residence

17

17

-14

-4

(GR)

New Gold

Residence (NGR)

Villa Alta (AGR)

-1

-1

Total

17

16

-14

-5

Disclaimer

Leopalace21 Corporation published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 09:27:07 UTC
