LEOPALACE21 : Notice Concerning "Progress Report of All-building Investigations and Notice Concerning Newly Confirmed Construction Defects" Announced on February 7, 2019

PRESS RELEASE
June 11, 2019
|
Company Name:
|
Leopalace21 Corporation
|
Representative:
|
Bunya Miyao, President and CEO
|
Code Number:
|
8848 (Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section)
|
Contact:
|
Kiyoshi Arai, Executive Officer
|
|
Tel: +81-3-5350-0216
|
|
E-mail: ir@leopalace21.com
Notice Concerning "Progress Report of All-building Investigations and Notice
Concerning Newly Confirmed Construction Defects" Announced on February 7, 2019
Leopalace21 Corporation (the "Company") announced that the maximum number of newly identified buildings in the press release titled "Progress Report of All-building Investigations and Notice Concerning Newly Confirmed Construction Defects", released on February 7, 2019, has been changed as a result of an in-house survey.
The number of newly identified buildings (*changed numbers are underlined)
Former
|
|
Number of
|
Number of
|
Number of
|
|
Number of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
buildings with
|
buildings with
|
|
Total (excluding
|
|
Building type
|
constructed
|
|
buildings with
|
|
defects in parting
|
defects in
|
|
overlap)
|
|
|
buildings
|
|
defects in ceiling
|
|
|
walls
|
exterior walls
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gold Residence
|
1,660
|
546
|
|
546
|
|
641
|
|
945
|
|
(GR)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New Gold
|
679
|
225
|
|
326
|
|
|
－
|
326
|
|
Residence (NGR)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Villa Alta (AGR)
|
153
|
|
－
|
|
53
|
|
|
－
|
|
53
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
2,492
|
771
|
|
925
|
|
641
|
|
1,324
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New
|
|
Number of
|
Number of
|
Number of
|
|
Number of buildings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
buildings with
|
buildings with
|
|
Total (excluding
|
Building type
|
constructed
|
|
with defects in
|
defects in parting
|
defects in
|
|
overlap)
|
|
buildings
|
|
ceiling
|
|
walls
|
exterior walls
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gold Residence
|
1,660
|
563
|
|
563
|
|
627
|
|
941
|
|
(GR)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New Gold
|
679
|
225
|
|
326
|
|
|
－
|
326
|
|
Residence (NGR)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Villa Alta (AGR)
|
153
|
|
－
|
|
52
|
|
|
－
|
|
52
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
2,492
|
788
|
|
941
|
|
627
|
|
1,319
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase or decrease caused by the change
|
|
Number of
|
Number of
|
Number of
|
Number of buildings
|
|
|
|
|
buildings with
|
buildings with
|
Total (excluding
|
Building type
|
constructed
|
with defects in
|
defects in parting
|
defects in
|
overlap)
|
|
buildings
|
ceiling
|
|
walls
|
exterior walls
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gold Residence
|
－
|
17
|
|
17
|
|
-14
|
-4
|
(GR)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New Gold
|
－
|
|
－
|
|
－
|
|
－
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
Residence (NGR)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Villa Alta (AGR)
|
－
|
|
－
|
|
-1
|
|
－
|
-1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
－
|
17
|
|
16
|
|
-14
|
-5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
