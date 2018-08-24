LEOPALACE21 : Notice Concerning Status and Conclusion of Share Repurchase

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 24, 2018

Company Name: Leopalace21 Corporation

Representative: Eisei Miyama, President and CEO Code Number: 8848 (Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section) Contact: Bunya Miyao, Director Tel: +81-3-5350-0216 E-mail:ir@leopalace21.com

Notice Concerning Status and Conclusion of Share Repurchase

(Share repurchase under the provisions of the Article of Incorporation pursuant to

Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act of Japan)

Leopalace21 Corporation ("the Company") announces the following status of share repurchase under the provisions of the Article of Incorporation pursuant to Article 459, paragraph 1 of the Companies Act of Japan, resolved at the meeting of Board of Directors on May 11, 2018.

The Company also announces that the current purchases conclude the share repurchase resolved at the meeting of Board of Directors on May 11, 2018.

1) Type of shares Common Stock 2) Number of shares repurchased 3,231,000 shares 3) Total value of shares repurchased 1,877,129,100 yen 4) Period of share repurchase August 1, 2018 to August 23, 2018 (Reference)

1. Details of the share repurchase resolved at the Board of Directors meeting held on

May 11, 2018

1) Type of shares Common Stock 2) Shares to be repurchased Up to 8.3 million shares (3.28% of total shares outstanding) 3) Total amount to be paid for repurchase Up to 8.0 billion yen 4) Period of share repurchase May 14, 2018 to March 29, 2019 5) Method of repurchase Purchase on the stock market of TSE

2. Total number of shares repurchased based on the above resolution of the Board of

Directors (as of August 23, 2018)

1) Number of shares repurchased

2) Total value of shares repurchased

8,300,000 shares 5,012,350,200 yen

END