LEOPALACE21 : Notice Concerning Status and Conclusion of Share Repurchase

08/24/2018 | 08:07am CEST

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 24, 2018

Company Name: Leopalace21 Corporation

Representative:

Eisei Miyama, President and CEO

Code Number:

8848 (Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section)

Contact:

Bunya Miyao, Director

Tel: +81-3-5350-0216

E-mail:ir@leopalace21.com

Notice Concerning Status and Conclusion of Share Repurchase

(Share repurchase under the provisions of the Article of Incorporation pursuant to

Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act of Japan)

Leopalace21 Corporation ("the Company") announces the following status of share repurchase under the provisions of the Article of Incorporation pursuant to Article 459, paragraph 1 of the Companies Act of Japan, resolved at the meeting of Board of Directors on May 11, 2018.

The Company also announces that the current purchases conclude the share repurchase resolved at the meeting of Board of Directors on May 11, 2018.

1) Type of shares

Common Stock

2) Number of shares repurchased

3,231,000 shares

3) Total value of shares repurchased

1,877,129,100 yen

4) Period of share repurchase

August 1, 2018 to August 23, 2018

(Reference)

1. Details of the share repurchase resolved at the Board of Directors meeting held on

May 11, 2018

1) Type of shares

Common Stock

2) Shares to be repurchased

Up to 8.3 million shares

(3.28% of total shares outstanding)

3) Total amount to be paid for repurchase

Up to 8.0 billion yen

4) Period of share repurchase

May 14, 2018 to March 29, 2019

5) Method of repurchase

Purchase on the stock market of TSE

2. Total number of shares repurchased based on the above resolution of the Board of

Directors (as of August 23, 2018)

  • 1) Number of shares repurchased

  • 2) Total value of shares repurchased

8,300,000 shares 5,012,350,200 yen

END

Disclaimer

Leopalace21 Corporation published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 06:06:07 UTC
