LEOPALACE21 : Notice Concerning Status and Conclusion of Share Repurchase

Notice Concerning Status and Conclusion of Share Repurchase
(Share repurchase under the provisions of the Article of Incorporation pursuant to
Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act of Japan)
Leopalace21 Corporation ("the Company") announces the following status of share repurchase under the provisions of the Article of Incorporation pursuant to Article 459, paragraph 1 of the Companies Act of Japan, resolved at the meeting of Board of Directors on May 11, 2018.
The Company also announces that the current purchases conclude the share repurchase resolved at the meeting of Board of Directors on May 11, 2018.
|
1) Type of shares
|
Common Stock
|
2) Number of shares repurchased
|
3,231,000 shares
|
3) Total value of shares repurchased
|
1,877,129,100 yen
|
4) Period of share repurchase
|
August 1, 2018 to August 23, 2018
|
(Reference)
1. Details of the share repurchase resolved at the Board of Directors meeting held on
May 11, 2018
|
1) Type of shares
|
Common Stock
|
2) Shares to be repurchased
|
Up to 8.3 million shares
|
(3.28% of total shares outstanding)
|
3) Total amount to be paid for repurchase
|
Up to 8.0 billion yen
|
4) Period of share repurchase
|
May 14, 2018 to March 29, 2019
|
5) Method of repurchase
|
Purchase on the stock market of TSE
2. Total number of shares repurchased based on the above resolution of the Board of
Directors (as of August 23, 2018)
8,300,000 shares 5,012,350,200 yen
