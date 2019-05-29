LEOPALACE21 : Notice Regarding Non-compliance with Specifications Approved Based on Building Standards Act
05/29/2019 | 02:24am EDT
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
May 29, 2019
Company Name: Leopalace21 Corporation
Representative:
Eisei Miyama, President and CEO
Code Number:
8848 (Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section)
Contact:
Bunya Miyao, Director
Tel: +81-50-2016-2907
E-mail: ir@leopalace21.com
Notice Regarding Non-compliance with Specifications Approved
Based on Building Standards Act
On April 27, May 29, 2018, and February 7, 2019, Leopalace21 Corporation (Headquarters: Nakano, Tokyo; President and CEO: Eisei Miyama, the "Company") announced that parting walls etc. of certain apartments constructed by the Company had the possibility of being in violation of the Building Standard Law. We announced that we will investigate all buildings (hereinafter "all-building investigations") and repair those with defects. During the course of the investigations, we confirmed additional construction defects that are separate from the defects previously announced. Details of defects and our future courses of action are described below. We sincerely apologize to our tenants, apartment owners, and all our stakeholders for the trouble caused by parting wall defects, as well as these newly confirmed defects.
1. Details of defects confirmed in recent investigations
During the course of all-building investigations, non-compliance with the specifications approved
based on of the Building Standards Act was identified in the investigation carried out on February 25, 2019 with the owner present. As a result of further investigation, the Company confirmed that there is a possibility that certain properties do not comply with specifications certified by the Minister of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport (Fire-resistant structure: FP060NP-9173 and FP060NP-9371,sound-insulation:SOI-9074) provided in the construction design documents as shown in the attached appendix 1, despite the requirement for parting walls to be fireproof under Articles 27 and 61 of the Building Standards Act (hereinafter "subject defects").
The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport instructed the Company to confirm the details on February 26, 2019. The Company reported status of investigations on May 28, 2019.
2. Investigation status of subject defects
Of the 39,085 buildings that are subject to all-building investigations, 16,809 buildings are
steel-framed structures. As a result of checking the construction certification documents for these steel-framed properties, 2,240 buildings were confirmed to be fire-resistant properties, and 14,059 buildings were confirmed to be semi-fire-resistant or others. For the remaining 510 buildings, we could not confirm construction certification documents, and we are continuing to investigate whether these buildings are fire-resistant structures.
Of the 2,240 buildings that were confirmed to be fire-resistant properties, on-site investigations were conducted on 204, of which 63 were confirmed to be properties whose specifications do not
comply with the Building Standards Act, stating that parting walls must be fire-proof structures. We believe 62 out of the 63 buildings comply with 2015 Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and
Transport Notice No. 253 (appendix 2 figure 1) which meet one-hoursemi-fire-resistant performance.
We confirmed 1 out of the 63 buildings do not meet one-hoursemi-fire-resistant performance, as well as sound-insulation specifications certified by the Minister of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport, as noted in appendix 2.
3. Future course of action
Notice of start of investigations and repair works
Concerning subject defects, the Company will report to specific administrative agencies as
soon as possible and discuss corrective measures. Based on discussions, the Company will determine repair methods and take progressive steps to ensure compliance with laws and regulations.
The content and schedule of the investigations and repair works will be provided to tenants and owners before the commencement thereof. For tenants, we will post notices on apartment bulletin boards and place notices in mailboxes. Apartment owners will be contacted individually by the Company's personnel in charge.
(2) Identification of the causes and measures to prevent recurrence
The Company considers that the subject defect is attributable to discrepancies between documents and insufficient work supervision, and that these are equivalent to the causes of deficiencies in the properties constructed by the Company that have already been announced. Still, with the causes not yet specified, we will continue to undertake further investigations.
In addition, the Company will move forward with the recurrence prevention measures announced on May 29, 2019, while at the same time establishing whether or not it is necessary to adopt additional steps to prevent recurrence.
4. Impact on business results
This matter has no impact on the business results forecasts.
Appendix 1
Fire-resistant structure specifications
Reinforced drywall (with net)
t=15 mm, double layer
Pillar
Reinforced drywall (with net)
t=15 mm, double layer
A－A' cross-sectional diagram
【Minister certification: FP060NP-9173】
Fire-resistant structure specifications
Flat lath
Drywall, double layer
Pillar
Flat lath
Drywall, double layer
A－A' cross-sectional diagram
【Minister certification: FP060NP-9173】
Actual construction
Drywall t=12.5 mm, double layer or
Drywall t=15 mm, double layer
Pillar
Drywall t=12.5 mm, double layer or
Drywall t=15 mm, double layer
Different drywall types and widths are used
A－A' cross-sectional diagram
Actual construction
Drywall, double layer
Pillar
Drywall, double layer
No flat lath on the inside of boards
A－A' cross-sectional diagram
Position of parting wall
A
´
A
Parting wall
Appendix 2
［ Figure 1
］
One-hoursemi-fire-resistant structure
specifications
Drywall t=over 12 mm, double layer
Pillar
Drywall t=over 12 mm, double layer
A－A' cross-sectional diagram
【MLIT Notice No.253 1-1 HA(2)】
［ Figure 2
］
Sound-insulation specifications of
Minister certifications
Reinforced drywall (with net)
t=15 mm, double layer
Pillar
Reinforced drywall (with net)
t=15 mm, double layer
A－A' cross-sectional diagram
【Minister certification: SOI-9074】
Actual construction
Drywall t=12.5 mm, double layer or
Drywall t=15 mm, double layer
Pillar
Drywall t=12.5 mm, double layer or
Drywall t=15 mm, double layer
A－A' cross-sectional diagram
Actual construction
Drywall t=12.5 mm
Calcium silicate board t=12 mm
Pillar
Drywall t=12.5 mm
Calcium silicate board t=12 mm
Different surface materials are used on parting walls