LEOPALACE21 : Notice Regarding Non-compliance with Specifications Approved Based on Building Standards Act

May 29, 2019

May 29, 2019

Company Name: Leopalace21 Corporation

Representative: Eisei Miyama, President and CEO

Notice Regarding Non-compliance with Specifications Approved

Based on Building Standards Act

On April 27, May 29, 2018, and February 7, 2019, Leopalace21 Corporation (Headquarters: Nakano, Tokyo; President and CEO: Eisei Miyama, the "Company") announced that parting walls etc. of certain apartments constructed by the Company had the possibility of being in violation of the Building Standard Law. We announced that we will investigate all buildings (hereinafter "all-building investigations") and repair those with defects. During the course of the investigations, we confirmed additional construction defects that are separate from the defects previously announced. Details of defects and our future courses of action are described below. We sincerely apologize to our tenants, apartment owners, and all our stakeholders for the trouble caused by parting wall defects, as well as these newly confirmed defects.

1. Details of defects confirmed in recent investigations

During the course of all-building investigations, non-compliance with the specifications approved

based on of the Building Standards Act was identified in the investigation carried out on February 25, 2019 with the owner present. As a result of further investigation, the Company confirmed that there is a possibility that certain properties do not comply with specifications certified by the Minister of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport (Fire-resistant structure: FP060NP-9173 and FP060NP-9371,sound-insulation:SOI-9074) provided in the construction design documents as shown in the attached appendix 1, despite the requirement for parting walls to be fireproof under Articles 27 and 61 of the Building Standards Act (hereinafter "subject defects").

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport instructed the Company to confirm the details on February 26, 2019. The Company reported status of investigations on May 28, 2019.

2. Investigation status of subject defects

Of the 39,085 buildings that are subject to all-building investigations, 16,809 buildings are

steel-framed structures. As a result of checking the construction certification documents for these steel-framed properties, 2,240 buildings were confirmed to be fire-resistant properties, and 14,059 buildings were confirmed to be semi-fire-resistant or others. For the remaining 510 buildings, we could not confirm construction certification documents, and we are continuing to investigate whether these buildings are fire-resistant structures.

Of the 2,240 buildings that were confirmed to be fire-resistant properties, on-site investigations were conducted on 204, of which 63 were confirmed to be properties whose specifications do not