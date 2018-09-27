LEOPALACE21 : Notice of Retirement of Treasury Stock

Log in
09/27/2018 | 09:12am CEST

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 27, 2018

Company Name: Leopalace21 Corporation

Representative:

Eisei Miyama, President and CEO

Code Number:

8848 (Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section)

Contact:

Bunya Miyao, Director

Tel: +81-3-5350-0216

E-mail:ir@leopalace21.com

Notice of Retirement of Treasury Stock

Leopalace21 Corporation ("the Company") announces the following resolution at the meeting of Board of Directors on September 27, 2018 to retire shares of common stock of the Company pursuant to Article 178 of the Corporate Law of Japan.

1. Type of shares to be retired

Common stock

2. Number of shares to be retired

7,800,000 shares

(3.09% of the total number of shares outstanding)

3. Date of retirement

October 15, 2018

(Reference)

After the above retirement of shares, total number of shares outstanding: 244,882,515 shares After the above retirement of shares, total number of treasury stocks: 1,067,510 shares

END

Disclaimer

Leopalace21 Corporation published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 07:11:08 UTC
