LEOPALACE21 : Notice of Retirement of Treasury Stock

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 27, 2018

Company Name: Leopalace21 Corporation

Representative: Eisei Miyama, President and CEO Code Number: 8848 (Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section) Contact: Bunya Miyao, Director Tel: +81-3-5350-0216 E-mail:ir@leopalace21.com Notice of Retirement of Treasury Stock

Leopalace21 Corporation ("the Company") announces the following resolution at the meeting of Board of Directors on September 27, 2018 to retire shares of common stock of the Company pursuant to Article 178 of the Corporate Law of Japan.

1. Type of shares to be retired Common stock 2. Number of shares to be retired 7,800,000 shares (3.09% of the total number of shares outstanding) 3. Date of retirement October 15, 2018 (Reference)

After the above retirement of shares, total number of shares outstanding: 244,882,515 shares After the above retirement of shares, total number of treasury stocks: 1,067,510 shares

