LEOPALACE21 : Notice of the interim report receipt for Additional Investigation to External Investigation Committee

We will continue to proceed with the investigation toward the final report by the external investigation committee and will cooperate fully with the investigation.

We are pleased to announce that we have received the interim report on the investigation from the external investigation committee on June 21, 2019.

In accordance with the press release titled "Notice of Request for Additional Investigation to External Investigation Committee", Leopalace21 Corporation has requested the external investigation committee established on February 27, 2019, to investigate the cause and formulate measures to prevent a recurrence concerning the defects in parting walls of properties designed by Leopalace21 and constructed by other companies, and the construction defects in parting walls released on May 29, 2019.

Chapter I: Outline of the Investigation

Section 1: Background of the Investigation

On February 21, 2019, Leopalace21 Corporation (hereinafter referred to as "Leopalace21") asked Nishimura & Asahi, which has no interest in Leopalace21, to undertake investigations to clarify the causes of the defects found in apartments it had constructed in the past. Subsequently, on February 27, the establishment of the External Investigation Committee (hereinafter referred to as the "Committee") was officially resolved in a meeting of the Board of Directors of Leopalace21, and the Committee was established on the same day. The Committee investigated the abovementioned defects and reported the investigation results to Leopalace21 on May 29, 2019. (Hereinafter, the investigation undertaken by the Committee based on the request made on February 21, 2019 is referred to as the "previous investigation," and the Report on the Investigation Results about the Problems of the Construction Defects dated May 29, 2019 is referred to as the "previous report.") On June 10, 2019, another request for an additional investigation was made by Leopalace21 to the Committee to clarify the causes of defects found in the apartments designed by Leopalace21 and constructed by other companies and other defects found in the apartments constructed by Leopalace21. (Hereinafter, the investigation undertaken by the Committee based on this date's request is referred to as the "investigation.")

Section 2: Committee Structure

The Committee comprises the following three members:

Chairperson Tetsuo Ito (Lawyer, Nishimura & Asahi) Member Hiroshi Kimeda (Lawyer, Nishimura & Asahi) Member Norimitsu Yamamoto (Lawyer, Nishimura & Asahi)

None of these members received a delegation from Leopalace21 concerning legal affairs before the previous investigation and did not have any interest in Leopalace21 as of the time when the delegation for the investigation was received. Moreover, Nishimura & Asahi, to which these members belong, and Leopalace21 had no interest in each other as of the time when the delegation for the investigation was received.

For the investigation, the Committee appointed 20 lawyers from Nishimura & Asahi, each of whom has no interest in Leopalace21, as investigation assistants.

In order to secure the independence and objectivity of the investigation, the Committee complied with the Third-party Committee Guidelines for Corporate Misconducts of the Japan Federation of Bar Associations and based on Principle 2: "Ensuring that a third-party committee (where necessary) has the necessary independence, neutrality, and expertise" in the Principles for Responding to Corporate Scandals of the Japan Exchange Regulations.