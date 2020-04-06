Leopalace21 : Notice Concerning Changes in Responsibilities of an Executive Officer

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
April 6, 2020
|
Company Name:
|
Leopalace21 Corporation
|
Representative:
|
Bunya Miyao, President and CEO
|
Code Number:
|
8848 (Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section)
|
Contact:
|
Kiyoshi Arai, Executive Officer
|
|
Tel: +81-50-2016-2907
|
|
E-mail: ir@leopalace21.com
Notice Concerning Changes in Responsibilities of an Executive Officer
Leopalace21 Corporation announces the following changes in responsibilities of an Executive Officer.
Changes to responsibilities of an Executive Officer as of April 1, 2020
|
Name
|
New title
|
Former title
|
Managing Executive Officer
|
General Manager of the
|
General Manager of the
|
Tatsuya Sasaki
|
Leasing Division
|
Leasing Division
|
|
Head of the Leasing
|
Head of the Leasing
|
|
Management Department
|
Management Department
|
|
(concurrent)
|
(concurrent)
|
|
Head of the Corporate Sales
|
|
|
Department (concurrent)
|
Disclaimer
Leopalace21 Corporation published this content on 06 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2020 06:10:07 UTC