Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Leopalace21 Corporation    8848   JP3167500002

LEOPALACE21 CORPORATION

(8848)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Leopalace21 : Notice Concerning Changes in Responsibilities of an Executive Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/06/2020 | 02:11am EDT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 6, 2020

Company Name:

Leopalace21 Corporation

Representative:

Bunya Miyao, President and CEO

Code Number:

8848 (Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section)

Contact:

Kiyoshi Arai, Executive Officer

Tel: +81-50-2016-2907

E-mail: ir@leopalace21.com

Notice Concerning Changes in Responsibilities of an Executive Officer

Leopalace21 Corporation announces the following changes in responsibilities of an Executive Officer.

Changes to responsibilities of an Executive Officer as of April 1, 2020

Name

New title

Former title

Managing Executive Officer

General Manager of the

General Manager of the

Tatsuya Sasaki

Leasing Division

Leasing Division

Head of the Leasing

Head of the Leasing

Management Department

Management Department

(concurrent)

(concurrent)

Head of the Corporate Sales

Department (concurrent)

Disclaimer

Leopalace21 Corporation published this content on 06 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2020 06:10:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LEOPALACE21 CORPORATION
02:11aLEOPALACE21 : Notice Concerning Changes in Responsibilities of an Executive Offi..
PU
02/27LEOPALACE21 : Notice Concerning Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting..
PU
02/12LEOPALACE21 : Notice Concerning a Voting Recommendation Provider's Report regard..
PU
02/12LEOPALACE21 : Notice Concerning a Requesting Shareholders' Document Delivered to..
PU
02/07LEOPALACE21 : Notice Concerning Shareholders' Response to a Letter Dated January..
PU
02/07LEOPALACE21 : Notice Concerning Beginning the Strategic Review Process for Drast..
PU
02/07LEOPALACE21 : Investor Meeting Presentation for the Nine Months Ended December 3..
PU
02/07LEOPALACE21 : Consolidated Financial Statements (Japanese Accounting Standard, f..
PU
02/03LEOPALACE21 : Notice Concerning a Letter to the Requesting Shareholders
PU
01/31LEOPALACE21 : The Company's Board of Directors' Opinion on the Agenda Items of t..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 439 B
EBIT 2020 -30 032 M
Net income 2020 -32 156 M
Finance 2020 37 897 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,94x
P/E ratio 2021 -6,93x
EV / Sales2020 0,06x
EV / Sales2021 0,14x
Capitalization 62 248 M
Chart LEOPALACE21 CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Leopalace21 Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEOPALACE21 CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 320,00  JPY
Last Close Price 255,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 25,5%
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 25,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bunya Miyao President, CEO & Representative Director
Katsumi Hinohara Group Manager-Accounting
Tetsuji Taya Independent Outside Director
Yoshiko Sasao Independent Outside Director
Tadashi Kodama Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEOPALACE21 CORPORATION-1.12%603
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.69%38 207
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-0.21%33 994
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED1.11%29 439
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED2.17%29 168
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED1.08%26 091
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group