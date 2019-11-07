Leopalace21 : Notice Concerning Corrected Revision of Earnings

Log in
0
11/07/2019 | 07:40pm EST

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 8, 2019

Company Name:

Leopalace21 Corporation

Representative:

Bunya Miyao, President and CEO

Code Number:

8848 (Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section)

Contact:

Kiyoshi Arai, Executive Officer

Tel: +81-50-2016-2907

E-mail: ir@leopalace21.com

Notice Concerning Corrected Revision of Earnings

Leopalace21 Corporation (Headquarters: Nakano, Tokyo; President and CEO: Bunya Miyao; the "Company") regrets to announce the following correction on the revision of earnings forecasts which was announced on November 7, 2019.

1. Reason for Correction

The Company made erroneous calculation for a valuation allowance for deferred tax assets. The numbers affected by the error in the below tables are underlined for the sake of comparison.

2. Corrected Revision of Earnings Forecasts [Consolidated]

Revision to earnings forecasts for the six months ended September 30, 2019

(April 1, 2019 through September 30, 2019)

(Million yen)

Operating

Recurring

Net income

Net income

Net sales

attributable to

per share

profit

profit

shareholders of

(yen)

the parent co.

Previous forecast (A)

241,100

(4,800)

(5,200)

(5,800)

(23.79)

Revised forecast (B)

221,500

(17,200)

(16,500)

(24,500)

(100.17)

Amount change (B - A)

(19,600)

(12,400)

(11,300)

(18,700)

Percentage change

(8.1%)

(Reference)

Results for the six months

255,479

7,192

7,159

5,819

(23.36)

ended September 30, 2018

Revision to earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020

(April 1, 2019 through March 31, 2020)

(Million yen)

Operating

Recurring

Net income

Net income

Net sales

attributable to

per share

profit

profit

shareholders of

(yen)

the parent co.

Previous forecast (A)

502,200

2,200

1,300

100

0.41

Revised forecast (B)

447,300

(28,000)

(27,800)

(30,400)

(124.62)

Amount change (B - A)

(54,900)

(30,200)

(29,100)

(30,500)

Percentage change

(10.9%)

(Reference)

Results for the fiscal year

505,223

7,390

7,063

(68,662)

(278.58)

ended March 31, 2019

-1-

[Non-consolidated]

Revision to earnings forecasts for the six months ended September 30, 2019

(April 1, 2019 through September 30, 2019)

(Million yen)

Recurring

Net

Net income

Net sales

per share

profit

income

(yen)

Previous forecast (A)

227,500

(4,800)

(5,100)

(20.92)

Revised forecast (B)

210,200

(16,500)

(24,900)

(102.08)

Amount change (B - A)

(17,300)

(11,700)

(19,800)

Percentage change

(7.6%)

(Reference)

Results for the six months

244,990

7,591

(5,101)

(20.48)

ended September 30, 2018

Revision to earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020

(April 1, 2019 through March 31, 2020)

(Million yen)

Recurring

Net

Net income

Net sales

per share

profit

income

(yen)

Previous forecast (A)

472,300

1,400

1,000

4.10

Revised forecast (B)

427,200

(26,900)

(29,800)

(122.16)

Amount change (B - A)

(45,100)

(28,300)

(30,800)

Percentage change

(9.5%)

(Reference)

Results for the fiscal year

477,834

6,817

(68,754)

(278.95)

ended March 31, 2019

3. Revision of Earnings Forecasts announced on November 7, 2019 (only for purpose of comparison)

[Consolidated]

Revision to earnings forecasts for the six months ended September 30, 2019

(April 1, 2019 through September 30, 2019)

(Million yen)

Operating

Recurring

Net income

Net income

Net sales

attributable to

per share

profit

profit

shareholders of

(yen)

the parent co.

Previous forecast (A)

241,100

(4,800)

(5,200)

(5,800)

(23.79)

Revised forecast (B)

221,500

(17,200)

(16,500)

(21,400)

(87.50)

Amount change (B - A)

(19,600)

(12,400)

(11,300)

(15,600)

Percentage change

(8.1%)

(Reference)

Results for the six months

255,479

7,192

7,159

5,819

(23.36)

ended September 30, 2018

-2-

Revision to earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020

(April 1, 2019 through March 31, 2020)

(Million yen)

Operating

Recurring

Net income

Net income

Net sales

attributable to

per share

profit

profit

shareholders of

(yen)

the parent co.

Previous forecast (A)

502,200

2,200

1,300

100

0.41

Revised forecast (B)

447,300

(28,000)

(27,800)

(27,300)

(111.91)

Amount change (B - A)

(54,900)

(30,200)

(29,100)

(27,400)

Percentage change

(10.9%)

(Reference)

Results for the fiscal year

505,223

7,390

7,063

(68,662)

(278.58)

ended March 31, 2019

[Non-consolidated]

Revision to earnings forecasts for the six months ended September 30, 2019

(April 1, 2019 through September 30, 2019)

(Million yen)

Recurring

Net

Net income

Net sales

per share

profit

income

(yen)

Previous forecast (A)

227,500

(4,800)

(5,100)

(20.92)

Revised forecast (B)

210,200

(16,500)

(21,800)

(88.99)

Amount change (B - A)

(17,300)

(11,700)

(16,700)

Percentage change

(7.6%)

(Reference)

Results for the six months

244,990

7,591

(5,101)

(20.48)

ended September 30, 2018

Revision to earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020

(April 1, 2019 through March 31, 2020)

(Million yen)

Recurring

Net

Net income

Net sales

per share

profit

income

(yen)

Previous forecast (A)

472,300

1,400

1,000

4.10

Revised forecast (B)

427,200

(26,900)

(26,700)

(109.46)

Amount change (B - A)

(45,100)

(28,300)

(27,700)

Percentage change

(9.5%)

(Reference)

Results for the fiscal year

477,834

6,817

(68,754)

(278.95)

ended March 31, 2019

END

-3-

Disclaimer

Leopalace21 Corporation published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 00:39:02 UTC
