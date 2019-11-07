Leopalace21 : Notice Concerning Corrected Revision of Earnings
11/07/2019 | 07:40pm EST
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
November 8, 2019
Company Name:
Leopalace21 Corporation
Representative:
Bunya Miyao, President and CEO
Code Number:
8848 (Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section)
Contact:
Kiyoshi Arai, Executive Officer
Tel: +81-50-2016-2907
E-mail: ir@leopalace21.com
Notice Concerning Corrected Revision of Earnings
Leopalace21 Corporation (Headquarters: Nakano, Tokyo; President and CEO: Bunya Miyao; the "Company") regrets to announce the following correction on the revision of earnings forecasts which was announced on November 7, 2019.
1. Reason for Correction
The Company made erroneous calculation for a valuation allowance for deferred tax assets. The numbers affected by the error in the below tables are underlined for the sake of comparison.
2. Corrected Revision of Earnings Forecasts [Consolidated]
Revision to earnings forecasts for the six months ended September 30, 2019
(April 1, 2019 through September 30, 2019)
(Million yen)
Operating
Recurring
Net income
Net income
Net sales
attributable to
per share
profit
profit
shareholders of
(yen)
the parent co.
Previous forecast (A)
241,100
(4,800)
(5,200)
(5,800)
(23.79)
Revised forecast (B)
221,500
(17,200)
(16,500)
(24,500)
(100.17)
Amount change (B - A)
(19,600)
(12,400)
(11,300)
(18,700)
Percentage change
(8.1%)
―
―
―
(Reference)
Results for the six months
255,479
7,192
7,159
5,819
(23.36)
ended September 30, 2018
Revision to earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020
(April 1, 2019 through March 31, 2020)
(Million yen)
Operating
Recurring
Net income
Net income
Net sales
attributable to
per share
profit
profit
shareholders of
(yen)
the parent co.
Previous forecast (A)
502,200
2,200
1,300
100
0.41
Revised forecast (B)
447,300
(28,000)
(27,800)
(30,400)
(124.62)
Amount change (B - A)
(54,900)
(30,200)
(29,100)
(30,500)
Percentage change
(10.9%)
―
―
―
(Reference)
Results for the fiscal year
505,223
7,390
7,063
(68,662)
(278.58)
ended March 31, 2019
[Non-consolidated]
Revision to earnings forecasts for the six months ended September 30, 2019
(April 1, 2019 through September 30, 2019)
(Million yen)
Recurring
Net
Net income
Net sales
per share
profit
income
(yen)
Previous forecast (A)
227,500
(4,800)
(5,100)
(20.92)
Revised forecast (B)
210,200
(16,500)
(24,900)
(102.08)
Amount change (B - A)
(17,300)
(11,700)
(19,800)
Percentage change
(7.6%)
―
―
(Reference)
Results for the six months
244,990
7,591
(5,101)
(20.48)
ended September 30, 2018
Revision to earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020
(April 1, 2019 through March 31, 2020)
(Million yen)
Recurring
Net
Net income
Net sales
per share
profit
income
(yen)
Previous forecast (A)
472,300
1,400
1,000
4.10
Revised forecast (B)
427,200
(26,900)
(29,800)
(122.16)
Amount change (B - A)
(45,100)
(28,300)
(30,800)
Percentage change
(9.5%)
―
―
(Reference)
Results for the fiscal year
477,834
6,817
(68,754)
(278.95)
ended March 31, 2019
