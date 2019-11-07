Leopalace21 : Notice Concerning Corrected Revision of Earnings

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 8, 2019

Company Name: Leopalace21 Corporation Representative: Bunya Miyao, President and CEO Code Number: 8848 (Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section) Contact: Kiyoshi Arai, Executive Officer Tel: +81-50-2016-2907 E-mail: ir@leopalace21.com

Notice Concerning Corrected Revision of Earnings

Leopalace21 Corporation (Headquarters: Nakano, Tokyo; President and CEO: Bunya Miyao; the "Company") regrets to announce the following correction on the revision of earnings forecasts which was announced on November 7, 2019.

1. Reason for Correction

The Company made erroneous calculation for a valuation allowance for deferred tax assets. The numbers affected by the error in the below tables are underlined for the sake of comparison.

2. Corrected Revision of Earnings Forecasts [Consolidated]

Revision to earnings forecasts for the six months ended September 30, 2019

(April 1, 2019 through September 30, 2019) (Million yen) Operating Recurring Net income Net income Net sales attributable to per share profit profit shareholders of (yen) the parent co. Previous forecast (A) 241,100 (4,800) (5,200) (5,800) (23.79) Revised forecast (B) 221,500 (17,200) (16,500) (24,500) (100.17) Amount change (B - A) (19,600) (12,400) (11,300) (18,700) Percentage change (8.1%) ― ― ― (Reference) Results for the six months 255,479 7,192 7,159 5,819 (23.36) ended September 30, 2018 Revision to earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 through March 31, 2020) (Million yen) Operating Recurring Net income Net income Net sales attributable to per share profit profit shareholders of (yen) the parent co. Previous forecast (A) 502,200 2,200 1,300 100 0.41 Revised forecast (B) 447,300 (28,000) (27,800) (30,400) (124.62) Amount change (B - A) (54,900) (30,200) (29,100) (30,500) Percentage change (10.9%) ― ― ― (Reference) Results for the fiscal year 505,223 7,390 7,063 (68,662) (278.58) ended March 31, 2019

-1-