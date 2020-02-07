Leopalace21 : Notice Concerning Shareholders' Response to a Letter Dated January 31

considering that it is necessary to prevent insider trading, etc. involving the Company's directors and to maintain the Company's social credibility. However, the Requesting Shareholders and Mr. Omura virtually have rejected the Company's request to submit a written pledge in (1) above in the Letter.

In the Letter dated January 31, the Company required to submit a written pledge in the joint names of all of Mr. Omura's related parties including the Proposing Shareholders ("Mr. Omura's Related Parties") to the effect that Mr. Omura declines to attend the Board of Directors, etc. of the Company which discuss transactions, etc. in which there may be conflicts of interest between Mr. Omura's Related Parties and the Company or shareholders of the Company other than Mr. Omura's Related Parties (the "Company's General Shareholders") (a written pledge in (2) above), from the viewpoint of preventing conflicts of interest between Mr. Omura's Related Parties and the Company's General Shareholders, considering that the Requesting Shareholders may pursue their own profits at the sacrifice of the Company's medium- and long-term corporate value and the profits of stakeholders including other shareholders of the Company by performing "dismantling-type acquisition" through the Shareholders' Proposals (For details, please see Appendix 3 (3) to "Notice of Partial Change to the Notice Concerning Holding of an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and the Company's Board of Directors' Opinion on the Shareholders' Proposals due to Approval of Partial Revoke of the Shareholders' Proposals" dated January 30, 2020 (the "Press Release dated January 30"). However, the Requesting Shareholders and Mr. Omura only stated in the Letter that Mr. Omura will not attend the Board of Directors, etc. if he judges that it is required by the Companies Act to do so or that it is in line with his Duty of Care to do so, and virtually rejected the Company's request to submit a written pledge in (2) above.

In the press release dated January 30, the Company announced that the Board of Directors of the Company will oppose the Shareholders' Proposals because there is a high possibility that the approval of the Shareholders' Proposals will harm the Company's corporate value and give disadvantages to many stakeholders including the Company's General Shareholders. There may be a high risk that the Requesting Shareholders will pursue their own profits at the sacrifice of the Company's medium- and long-term corporate value and the interests of stakeholders including the Company's General Shareholders, considering the fact that the Requesting Shareholders virtually rejected the Company's request to submit the Pledges as described above.

