Leopalace21 : Notice Concerning Shareholders' Response to a Letter Dated January 31
02/07/2020 | 08:48am EST
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
February 7, 2020
Company Name:
Leopalace21 Corporation
Representative:
Bunya Miyao, President and CEO
Code Number:
8848 (Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section)
Contact:
Kiyoshi Arai, Executive Officer
Tel: +81-50-2016-2907
E-mail: ir@leopalace21.com
Notice Concerning Shareholders' Response to a Letter Dated January 31
In the "Notice Concerning a Letter to the Requesting Shareholders" dated January 31, 2020, Leopalace21 Corporation (the "Company") announced that it sent a letter (the "Letter dated January 31") on the same day which requires the two Requesting Shareholders (Reno, Inc. and S-GRANT CO., LTD.) that have submitted a proposed agenda (the "Shareholders' Proposals") to select Mr. Masahiro Omura ("Mr. Omura") as a candidate for director at the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders scheduled to be held by the Company on February 27, 2020 (the "EGM") and Mr. Omura to submit the following written pledges (collectively referred to the pledges (1) and (2) as the "Pledges") if Mr. Omura has been appointed as a director of the Company at the EGM:
a written pledge to the effect that Mr. Omura, companies or partnerships for which Mr. Omura serves as an officer, representative, agent, or employee, and joint holders of such companies or partnerships will never buy or sell shares of the Company using the Company's insider information
a written pledge to the effect that Mr. Omura declines (or will be caused to decline) to attend the Board of Directors and other conferences of the Company which discuss various transactions, etc. in which there may be conflicts of interest with the Company and the Company's General Shareholders.
However, the Company received a letter dated February 4, 2020 (the "Letter") from the two Requesting Shareholders and Mr. Omura which describes that they virtually reject the Company's request to submit the Pledges.
In the Letter dated January 31, the Company required the Requesting Shareholders to submit a written pledge to the effect that Mr. Omura, companies or partnerships for which Mr. Omura serves as an officer, representative, agent, or employee, and joint holders of such companies or partnerships will never buy or sell shares of the Company using the Company's insider information (a written pledge in (1) above), considering that the Requesting Shareholders are major shareholders holding share units of more than 10% of the voting rights of all shareholders of the Company and Mr. Omura is an employee of Reno and further
considering that it is necessary to prevent insider trading, etc. involving the Company's directors and to maintain the Company's social credibility. However, the Requesting Shareholders and Mr. Omura virtually have rejected the Company's request to submit a written pledge in (1) above in the Letter.
In the Letter dated January 31, the Company required to submit a written pledge in the joint names of all of Mr. Omura's related parties including the Proposing Shareholders ("Mr. Omura's Related Parties") to the effect that Mr. Omura declines to attend the Board of Directors, etc. of the Company which discuss transactions, etc. in which there may be conflicts of interest between Mr. Omura's Related Parties and the Company or shareholders of the Company other than Mr. Omura's Related Parties (the "Company's General Shareholders") (a written pledge in (2) above), from the viewpoint of preventing conflicts of interest between Mr. Omura's Related Parties and the Company's General Shareholders, considering that the Requesting Shareholders may pursue their own profits at the sacrifice of the Company's medium- and long-term corporate value and the profits of stakeholders including other shareholders of the Company by performing "dismantling-type acquisition" through the Shareholders' Proposals (For details, please see Appendix 3 (3) to "Notice of Partial Change to the Notice Concerning Holding of an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and the Company's Board of Directors' Opinion on the Shareholders' Proposals due to Approval of Partial Revoke of the Shareholders' Proposals" dated January 30, 2020 (the "Press Release dated January 30"). However, the Requesting Shareholders and Mr. Omura only stated in the Letter that Mr. Omura will not attend the Board of Directors, etc. if he judges that it is required by the Companies Act to do so or that it is in line with his Duty of Care to do so, and virtually rejected the Company's request to submit a written pledge in (2) above.
In the press release dated January 30, the Company announced that the Board of Directors of the Company will oppose the Shareholders' Proposals because there is a high possibility that the approval of the Shareholders' Proposals will harm the Company's corporate value and give disadvantages to many stakeholders including the Company's General Shareholders. There may be a high risk that the Requesting Shareholders will pursue their own profits at the sacrifice of the Company's medium- and long-term corporate value and the interests of stakeholders including the Company's General Shareholders, considering the fact that the Requesting Shareholders virtually rejected the Company's request to submit the Pledges as described above.
Appendix 1: Reno, Inc.'s announcement titled "Regarding the Leopalace21 Corporation Release Dated January 31, 2020" which is on the website of Reno, Inc.
