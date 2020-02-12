Leopalace21 : Notice Concerning a Voting Recommendation Provider's Report regarding the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

February 12, 2020

Company Name: Leopalace21 Corporation Representative: Bunya Miyao, President and CEO Code Number: 8848 (Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section) Contact: Kiyoshi Arai, Director Tel: +81-50-2016-2907 E-mail: ir@leopalace21.com

Notice Concerning a Voting Recommendation Provider's Report regarding the

Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Leopalace21 Corporation (Headquarters: Nakano, Tokyo; President and CEO: Bunya Miyao; the "Company") was informed that Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (hereinafter "ISS"), a provider for voting recommendations published its vote recommendation (hereinafter "Report") on the proposals at the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of the Company (hereinafter "EGM") scheduled for February 27, 2020.

The Report provides ISS's analysis on agenda item 2, a proposal made by Reno, Inc. and S-Grant Corporation (hereinafter collectively the "Requesting Shareholders"). The proposal (hereinafter "Requesting Shareholders' Proposal") is to appoint one director and ISS recommended vote for the Requesting Shareholders' Proposal. However, we are afraid that the Report lacks mentioning the Company's grave doubt and others on the eligibility of Mr. Masahiro Omura (hereinafter "Mr. Omura") as a candidate for a director about whom the Company made announcement on February 6 in its news release titled "Notice Concerning Shareholders' Response to a Letter Dated January 31" (announced in English on February 7, hereinafter "Company's News Release Dated February 6").

The Company believes that it needs to reiterate the points in the Company's News Release Dated February 6 so that our shareholders' voting should not be wrongly affected by the lack of mentioning the related information in the Report.

The information, which is not mentioned in the Report and announced in the Company's News Release Dated February 6, is outlined as follows. For details please see the news release itself.