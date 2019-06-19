Log in
LERØY SEAFOOD GROUP

LERØY SEAFOOD GROUP

(LSG)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 06/19 05:48:16 am
55.48 NOK   -2.12%
05:09aLERØY SEAFOOD : Financial calendar
PU
05/24LERØY SEAFOOD GROUP ASA : Ex dividend today
AQ
05/24LEROY SEAFOOD GROUP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
News 
Lerøy Seafood : Financial calendar

Lerøy Seafood : Financial calendar

0
06/19/2019 | 05:09am EDT
Financial calendar
19.06.2019 10:59

Financial calendar for Lerøy Seafood Group ASA FINANCIAL YEAR 2019 21.08.2019 - Half-yearly Report 15.11.2019 - Quarterly Report - Q3 25.02.2020 - Quarterly Report - Q4 Please note that the date of reporting Q3 2019 results has been moved from 7 November to 15 November 2019. This information is published pursuant to the requirements set out in the Continuing obligations.

Disclaimer

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 09:08:02 UTC
