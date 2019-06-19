Lerøy Seafood : Financial calendar

Financial calendar
19.06.2019 10:59
Financial calendar for Lerøy Seafood Group ASA FINANCIAL YEAR 2019 21.08.2019 - Half-yearly Report 15.11.2019 - Quarterly Report - Q3 25.02.2020 - Quarterly Report - Q4 Please note that the date of reporting Q3 2019 results has been moved from 7 November to 15 November 2019. This information is published pursuant to the requirements set out in the Continuing obligations.
Disclaimer
Lerøy Seafood Group ASA published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 09:08:02 UTC