Lerøy Seafood : Financial calendar

19.06.2019 10:59

Financial calendar for Lerøy Seafood Group ASA FINANCIAL YEAR 2019 21.08.2019 - Half-yearly Report 15.11.2019 - Quarterly Report - Q3 25.02.2020 - Quarterly Report - Q4 Please note that the date of reporting Q3 2019 results has been moved from 7 November to 15 November 2019. This information is published pursuant to the requirements set out in the Continuing obligations.