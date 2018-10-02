Level Brands Inc : 3 Marijuana Stocks To Watch In October

CORAL GABLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2018 / Medical marijuana is now legal in 30 states and more states are in the process of expanding their medical programs. Industry experts are betting that full-adult recreational use could be legalized in the three states within five years. Additionally, another 9 states already have legalized adult-use cannabis for recreational retail. There are big named companies pouring more money into the industry as well. In August, Molson Coors (TAP) said it will team up with Hydropothecary Corp. to sell marijuana-infused drinks, and Canopy Growth (CGC) announced a $4 billion investment from Constellation Brands (STZ), the company that makes Corona beer.

Tidal Royalty Corp. (TDRYF)(RLTY.U) has been building its brand while also bringing notable names to its advisory board. The company is a leading provider of royalty financing to licensed U.S. cannabis operators. The company reported recently that it will be seeking to reinstate its listing on the OTC Markets by way of filing a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

"We are committed to rectifying the filing delinquencies of the predecessor company and to reinstate our listing on the OTC Markets," said Paul Rosen, CEO & Chairman of Tidal Royalty. "In the meantime, our stock continues to trade on the CSE."

In addition to this, Al Harrington, former National Basketball Association ("NBA") player and founder of The Harrington Group, has joined the company's Advisory Board. The Harrington Group holds controlling interests in Viola Extracts (a top-selling national cannabis brand) and Harrington Wellness (a consumer health and wellness brand), and a non-controlling interest in Butter Baby (a leading producer of THC-infused butter).

Liberty Health Sciences (OTCQX: LHSIF; TSX: LHS) is a provider of trusted, high quality cannabis experiences. The company recently announced today that they have entered an exclusive partnership with AdaViv Inc., a hardware-enabled, predictive agriculture company, to improve production of cannabis at its Liberty Health Sciences 360 Innovation Campus in Gainesville, FL.

AdaViv's technology enables 24/7 plant-level inspection as well as AI computer vision to uncover hidden plant biometrics that translates data into actionable insights for growers like Liberty.

Shares of Liberty Health have climbed from lows of $0.4728 in August to highs of $1.167 in September. During pre market trading on Monday, Liberty Health traded as high as $1.26.

Level Brands Inc. (NYSE American: LEVB) shares have climbed this week as well. The marketing and licensing company announced the online launch of five new cannabidiol (CBD) products under the Kathy Ireland Health and Wellness brand. The company said the launch is through a 10-year licensing agreement with Canada-based CBD company Isodiol International Inc. (ISOLF) signed in January 2018.

"It's very exciting to be at the forefront of the CBD industry, as we educate families about the power of CBD without THC," said Kathy Ireland, chief brand strategist at Level Brands. "We continue to believe that the CBD industry will see enormous growth over the next decade on a global scale."

