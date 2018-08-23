Level Brands : Kathy Ireland® and Level Brands to Ring New York Stock Exchange Opening Bell on Tues., Aug. 28, 2018

Level Brands, Inc. (NYSE American: LEVB), an innovative brand management and licensing company that provides bold, unconventional, and socially responsible branding for leading businesses, today announced that the Company will ring the New York Stock Exchange Opening Bell Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern.

The bell-ringing ceremony comes in the wake of two straight profitable quarters for the Company. “The ceremony is a way of celebrating the rapid success of Level Brands while looking ahead to a promising future,” says Kathy Ireland®, Chairman Emeritus and Chief Brand Strategist of Level Brands. In August 2017, Level Brands became the first company with a nationally recognized female chairman emeritus to launch a Regulation A+ IPO with an intent to list on a national securities exchange.

“The journey of Level Brands to an NYSE-listed company has been remarkable,” states Ms. Ireland. “This honorary ceremony allows us to celebrate the strong foundation that Level Brands has laid through its careful leveraging of the expertise and talent of the kathy ireland® Worldwide executive team and the stellar management team at Level Brands.”

For the ceremony, Ms. Ireland will join members of the LEVB executive team, foremost among them Martin Sumichrast, Chairman and CEO of Level Brands. “Ringing the opening bell is not only a honor but also an occasion to celebrate the progress of our company,” Sumichrast said. “Not only have we achieved two straight profitable quarters and generated strong year-over-year revenue growth, but we also have laid the foundation for the future with the lucrative contracts we have executed this year.”

A live stream of The Bell can be viewed here: https://www.nyse.com/bell

About Level Brands, Inc. (www.LevelBrands.com)

Level Brands is an innovative brand management and licensing company that provides bold, unconventional, and socially responsible branding for leading businesses. The focus of LEVB is licensing and corporate brand management for consumer products, including art, beauty, fashion, the beverage space, health and wellness, and entertainment. License brand marketing is at the core of the Level Brands businesses: kathy ireland® Health & Wellness; Ireland Men One (I’M1), a men’s lifestyle brand established to capitalize on potentially lucrative licensing and co-branding opportunities with brands focused on millennials; Encore Endeavor One (EE1), a provider of corporate brand-management services and producer of experiential entertainment events and products across multiple platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

