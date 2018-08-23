Log in
Level Brands : Kathy Ireland® and Level Brands to Ring New York Stock Exchange Opening Bell on Tues., Aug. 28, 2018

08/23/2018 | 01:31pm CEST

Level Brands, Inc. (NYSE American: LEVB), an innovative brand management and licensing company that provides bold, unconventional, and socially responsible branding for leading businesses, today announced that the Company will ring the New York Stock Exchange Opening Bell Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern.

The bell-ringing ceremony comes in the wake of two straight profitable quarters for the Company. “The ceremony is a way of celebrating the rapid success of Level Brands while looking ahead to a promising future,” says Kathy Ireland®, Chairman Emeritus and Chief Brand Strategist of Level Brands. In August 2017, Level Brands became the first company with a nationally recognized female chairman emeritus to launch a Regulation A+ IPO with an intent to list on a national securities exchange.

“The journey of Level Brands to an NYSE-listed company has been remarkable,” states Ms. Ireland. “This honorary ceremony allows us to celebrate the strong foundation that Level Brands has laid through its careful leveraging of the expertise and talent of the kathy ireland® Worldwide executive team and the stellar management team at Level Brands.”

For the ceremony, Ms. Ireland will join members of the LEVB executive team, foremost among them Martin Sumichrast, Chairman and CEO of Level Brands. “Ringing the opening bell is not only a honor but also an occasion to celebrate the progress of our company,” Sumichrast said. “Not only have we achieved two straight profitable quarters and generated strong year-over-year revenue growth, but we also have laid the foundation for the future with the lucrative contracts we have executed this year.”

A live stream of The Bell can be viewed here: https://www.nyse.com/bell

About Level Brands, Inc. (www.LevelBrands.com)

Level Brands is an innovative brand management and licensing company that provides bold, unconventional, and socially responsible branding for leading businesses. The focus of LEVB is licensing and corporate brand management for consumer products, including art, beauty, fashion, the beverage space, health and wellness, and entertainment. License brand marketing is at the core of the Level Brands businesses: kathy ireland® Health & Wellness; Ireland Men One (I’M1), a men’s lifestyle brand established to capitalize on potentially lucrative licensing and co-branding opportunities with brands focused on millennials; Encore Endeavor One (EE1), a provider of corporate brand-management services and producer of experiential entertainment events and products across multiple platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes.” These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made with respect to our material dependence on our relationship with kathy ireland® Worldwide, our limited operating history, our ability to expand our business and significantly increase our revenues and our ability to report profitable operations in future periods, among others. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in Level Brands, Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2017 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on December 26, 2017 and our other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Level Brands, Inc. and are difficult to predict. Level Brands, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.


© Business Wire 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Martin A. Sumichrast Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark S. Elliott Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Erik Brian Sterling Director
Anthony Kennedy Shriver Independent Director
Kathy Ireland Chairman-Emeritus & Chief Brand Strategist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEVEL BRANDS INC-27.13%0
WPP GROUP-3.28%20 914
OMNICOM GROUP-4.44%15 616
PUBLICIS GROUPE-1.71%15 010
DENTSU INC9.74%13 623
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC-28.68%9 246
