Level Brands : Kathy Ireland® and Level Brands to Ring New York Stock Exchange Opening Bell on Tues., Aug. 28, 2018

Level Brands, Inc. (NYSE American: LEVB), an innovative brand management
and licensing company that provides bold, unconventional, and socially
responsible branding for leading businesses, today announced that the
Company will ring the New York Stock Exchange Opening Bell Tuesday, Aug.
28, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern.
The bell-ringing ceremony comes in the wake of two straight profitable
quarters for the Company. “The ceremony is a way of celebrating the
rapid success of Level Brands while looking ahead to a promising
future,” says Kathy Ireland®, Chairman Emeritus and Chief Brand
Strategist of Level Brands. In August 2017, Level Brands became the
first company with a nationally recognized female chairman emeritus to
launch a Regulation A+ IPO with an intent to list on a national
securities exchange.
“The journey of Level Brands to an NYSE-listed company has been
remarkable,” states Ms. Ireland. “This honorary ceremony allows us to
celebrate the strong foundation that Level Brands has laid through its
careful leveraging of the expertise and talent of the kathy ireland®
Worldwide executive team and the stellar management team at Level
Brands.”
For the ceremony, Ms. Ireland will join members of the LEVB executive
team, foremost among them Martin Sumichrast, Chairman and CEO of Level
Brands. “Ringing the opening bell is not only a honor but also an
occasion to celebrate the progress of our company,” Sumichrast said.
“Not only have we achieved two straight profitable quarters and
generated strong year-over-year revenue growth, but we also have laid
the foundation for the future with the lucrative contracts we have
executed this year.”
A live stream of The Bell can be viewed here: https://www.nyse.com/bell
About Level Brands, Inc. (www.LevelBrands.com)
Level Brands is an innovative brand management and licensing company
that provides bold, unconventional, and socially responsible branding
for leading businesses. The focus of LEVB is licensing and corporate
brand management for consumer products, including art, beauty, fashion,
the beverage space, health and wellness, and entertainment. License
brand marketing is at the core of the Level Brands businesses: kathy
ireland® Health & Wellness; Ireland Men One (I’M1), a men’s
lifestyle brand established to capitalize on potentially lucrative
licensing and co-branding opportunities with brands focused on
millennials; Encore Endeavor One (EE1), a provider of corporate
brand-management services and producer of experiential entertainment
events and products across multiple platforms.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are
based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and
uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be
identified by the use of words such as “should,” “may,” “intends,”
“anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,”
“expects,” “plans,” and “proposes.” These forward-looking statements are
not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks,
uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control
and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ
materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking
statements, including, without limitation, statements made with respect
to our material dependence on our relationship with kathy ireland®
Worldwide, our limited operating history, our ability to expand our
business and significantly increase our revenues and our ability to
report profitable operations in future periods, among others. You are
urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and
other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk
Factors” in Level Brands, Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the
fiscal year ended September 30, 2017 as filed with the Securities and
Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on December 26, 2017 and our other
filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements involve significant
risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ
materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which
are generally outside the control of Level Brands, Inc. and are
difficult to predict. Level Brands, Inc. does not undertake any duty to
update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180823005167/en/