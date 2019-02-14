Level Brands : Reports December 31, 2018 Quarterly Results

Level Brands, Inc. (NYSE American: LEVB), reported today that in its
fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2018, it generated total net sales of
$1.2 million. Its nationally recognized consumer cannabidiol (CBD) brand
cbdMD, which it acquired on December 21, 2018 in connection with the
mergers with Cure Based Development LLC, accounted for 37% of total net
sales (or 11 days consolidated for the quarter).
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:
-
Total net sales increased 82% to $1.2 million for the first quarter
ended December 31, 2018 compared to the prior year period.
-
cbdMD accounted for 37% of net sales after only being acquired for 11
days in the quarter ending December 31, 2018.
-
Gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 60.6% for the first
quarter ended December 31, 2018.
-
Net loss attributable to common shareholders improved 45% to a loss of
$584,385 in first quarter ended December 31, 2018, up from a loss of
$1,132,928 in the prior year period.
-
Completed a secondary offering which provided approximately $6.3
million in net proceeds upon the issuance of 1,971,428 shares of our
common stock.
-
Working capital of $13.9 million at December 31, 2018, compared to
working capital of $10.8 million at September 30, 2018.
“This past quarter was dominated by our transformative acquisition of
cbdMD,” stated Martin A. Sumichrast, Chairman and CEO of Level Brands.
“The combination of the acquisition of cbdMD and the passage of the 2018
Farm Bill, which removed CBD as a Schedule 1 controlled substance, puts
us in an ideal position to capitalize on a rapidly evolving opportunity
as we seek to build cbdMD into the top recognized brand in the sector.”
“Our net sales were up 82% year-over-year, but the real story is where
we are today with cbdMD and where we go from here. cbdMD contributed
$465,000 in net sales during the 11 day period of December 21, 2018
through December 31, 2018,” continued Mr. Sumichrast. “Moving forward,
the passage of the Farm Bill opens up the opportunity to expand
distribution to larger wholesalers and retailers, which we plan to
pursue vigorously in 2019 and beyond. R&D efforts are also ongoing as we
seek to identify and develop new CBD product offerings to meet evolving
consumer demands.”
“Since commencing sales in January 2018, cbdMD has generated
approximately $7.5 million in total net sales for calendar 2018. Sales
increased sequentially throughout calendar 2018, with net sales of
$580,000, $1,618,000, $1,696,000 and $3,625,000, for the quarters ending
March 31, 2018, June 30, 2018, September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2018,
respectively (with October, November and December 2018 unaudited net
sales of approximately $1,074,000, $1,166,000, and $1,384,000,
respectively). This growth has continued into January at a pace
commensurate with achievement of the year one earnout target of $20
million and we are excited about the objectives we have for the balance
of fiscal 2019,” said Mr. Sumichrast.
About Level Brands, Inc. (www.LevelBrands.com)
Level Brands owns and operates the nationally recognized consumer
cannabidiol (CBD) brand cbdMD, whose current products include CBD
gummies, CBD tinctures, CBD topical, CBD bath bombs, CBD oils, and CBD
pet products. The Company also operates a licensing and corporate brand
management businesses under the kathy ireland® Health & Wellness;
Ireland Men One (I'M1), and Encore Endeavor One (EE1) brands, as well as
a personal products division Beauty & Pin-Ups.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are
based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and
uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be
identified by the use of words such as "should," "may," "intends,"
"anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts,"
"expects," "plans," and "proposes." These forward-looking statements are
not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks,
uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control
and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ
materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking
statements, including, without limitation, statements made with respect
to the expansion of the consumer market for CBD products and our ability
to increase cbdMD's market, any resulting material revisions in
unaudited financial information for Cure Based Development, material
dependence on our relationship with kathy ireland® Worldwide, our
limited operating history, our ability to expand our business and
significantly increase our revenues and our ability to report profitable
operations in future periods, among others. You are urged to carefully
review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures,
including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in Level
Brands, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended
September 30, 2018 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission
(the "SEC") on December 12, 2018 and our other filings with the SEC. All
forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties
that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the
forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the
control of Level Brands, Inc. and are difficult to predict. Level
Brands, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking
statements except as may be required by law.
