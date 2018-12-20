Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Level One Bancorp Inc    LEVL

LEVEL ONE BANCORP INC (LEVL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 12/20 05:56:11 pm
25.2 USD   -1.10%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Level One Bancorp Announces Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/20/2018 | 05:12pm CET

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Dec. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Level One Bancorp, Inc. (“Level One”) (Nasdaq: LEVL) announced that the Board of Directors of Level One had declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.03 per share payable on January 15, 2019, to shareholders of record on December 31, 2018.

Level One Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Level One Bank, a full-service commercial and consumer bank headquartered in Michigan with assets of approximately $1.45 billion as of September 30, 2018. The Company operates eleven banking centers throughout Southeast Michigan and West Michigan.  For more information, visit www.levelonebank.com

For further information:

Media Contact:
Nicole Ransom
(248) 538-2183

Investor Relations Contact:
Peter Root
(248) 538-2186

Level-One-Logo.png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LEVEL ONE BANCORP INC
05:12pLevel One Bancorp Announces Cash Dividend
GL
04:55pLEVEL ONE BANCORP INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
11/09LEVEL ONE BANCORP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
10/30LEVEL ONE BANCORP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
10/30LEVEL ONE BANCORP : reports third quarter 2018 net income of $3.3 million, repre..
AQ
09/20Level One Bancorp Announces Cash Dividend
GL
09/20LEVEL ONE BANCORP INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08/10LEVEL ONE BANCORP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
07/30LEVEL ONE BANCORP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
07/30Level One Bancorp, Inc. reports second quarter 2018 net income of $4.0 millio..
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 57,7 M
EBIT 2018 18,1 M
Net income 2018 13,9 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 0,39%
P/E ratio 2018 13,82
P/E ratio 2019 11,96
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,42x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,02x
Capitalization 197 M
Chart LEVEL ONE BANCORP INC
Duration : Period :
Level One Bancorp Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEVEL ONE BANCORP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 31,0 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick J. Fehring Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David C. Walker Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Michael A Brillati Independent Director
James L. Bellinson Independent Director
Barbara E. Allushuski Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEVEL ONE BANCORP INC0.00%197
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-7.83%176 570
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%78 901
QATAR NATIONAL BANK QPSC57.14%50 236
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD-16.66%49 484
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP-16.70%48 715
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.